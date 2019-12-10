Easy And Healthy Drinks To Keep You Warm And Healthy This Winter Season

For many people, the winter season is dedicated to mugs that are filled with hot chocolate, cocktails, mules, eggnog, and many more. These drinks may not be the healthiest option to choose, especially during the winter season. The cold weather can affect your health in many ways. Instead of opting for processed drinks, opt for healthy drinks. Here is a list of healthy drinks to try.

Golden Milk

A healthy drink prepared with coconut milk, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, spices and turmeric will make the best beverage to try this winter. This milk drink is known to be rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Golden Milk is also known to boost your immune system, aids in the digestion process and is known to control blood pressure. Thus, you should add this healthy milk drink to your diet.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that will help to heal your cold and cough easily. You can start your day by having warm water with ginger, especially during the winter season. It will not only help you stay away from infections but also aids digestion. All you need to do is keep sipping the magical healthy tea all through the winter.

ALSO READ | Turmeric Benefits: Incredible Reasons To Add Turmeric To Your Winter Diet

Hot Lemon Water

This is one of the healthy drinks that is consumed by many due to its detoxifying properties. Consuming this healthy drink is known to help you flush out the toxins from the liver. It will also help you to detoxify your body and increase your metabolic rate. So, having hot lemon water will definitely prove beneficial in the short as well as long run.

ALSO READ | Healthy Foods To Include In Your Diet As Your Grow Older

Ashwagandha Milk

You just need ashwagandha powder, milk, black pepper, and ghee to prepare this healthy recipe. This milk recipe has many healthy properties. It is known to give people a calm mind and also to help you get good sleep. Thus, indulge in this drink in the cold season.

ALSO READ | Is Green Coffee Healthy? Check Out Its Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Body

Ragi Malt

Ragi is considered to be one of the best food to incorporate during the winter season. It will help you keep your body warm and cosy. Ragi is known to be rich in fibre content and calcium that helps to keep your knees and legs from aching, especially during the winter season. So, include this nutrition-rich beverage.

ALSO READ | Raisins: 5 Health Benefits Of Incorporating Raisins In Your Diet

Please note that all the recipes provided here are not medicinal and the benefits listed here may not be scientifically proven. Please consult with your doctor before consuming anything for medical purposes.