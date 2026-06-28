Protein-Rich Moong Dal Cutlet Recipe For Tea Time Cravings

The craving for something savoury and crispy increases during tea time. When balancing taste with health, we often wonder what to prepare. Moong Dal Cutlets are the perfect option. Not only are they crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, but they are also highly beneficial for your health due to their high protein content.

Also read: Superfoods For Changing Weather And How To Include Them In Your Diet

Moong dal has good protein content and is ideal for health | Image: Freepik

Ingredients for Moong Dal Cutlets

– Moong Dal (split yellow moong lentils): 1 cup (yellow or with skin, soaked in water for 3-4 hours)

– Onion: 1 (finely chopped)

– Green chillies: 2-3 (finely chopped)

– Ginger: 1-inch piece (grated)

– Breadcrumbs or rice flour: ½ cup (for binding and extra crispiness)

– Fresh coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons (finely chopped)

– Spices: ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder, ½ teaspoon red chilli powder, ½ teaspoon chaat masala, and salt to taste

– Oil: For shallow or deep frying the cutlets

Moong dal cutlets can be enjoyed with chutney, ketchup or a dip of your liking | Image: Freepik

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How to make Moong Dal Cutlets?

– First, thoroughly drain all the water from the soaked moong dal. Transfer it to a blender jar and grind it coarsely without adding any water. Be careful not to make a completely smooth paste, or the cutlets won't turn out crispy.

– Transfer the ground dal into a large mixing bowl. Add the finely chopped onion, green chillies, grated ginger, fresh coriander and all the dry spices (cumin powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt).

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– Add the breadcrumbs or rice flour to the mixture to help bind it together and ensure a crispy texture. Now, mix everything thoroughly using your hands, just as you would when kneading dough.

– Lightly grease your palms with a little oil to prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands. Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into cutlets.

– Place a non-stick pan or griddle on the stove, add 2–3 tablespoons of oil and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, place the cutlets onto the pan and cook them over low-to-medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

– If you are on a diet and wish to avoid oil entirely, you can also prepare these cutlets in an air fryer or bake them in an oven.