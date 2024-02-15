What Is Robusta Coffee? Know Its Health Benefits, And More | Image: What Is Robusta Coffee?

Coffee happens to be one of the world’s most popular and widely consumed beverages. The best part is that it comes in a lot of varieties. One of them is Robusta. According to reports, the market for robusta coffee is vast and expansive. Robusta coffee was once unique to Sub-Saharan Africa. However, now this coffee type enjoys a massive international distribution and accounts for around 40 per cent of the world’s coffee production. But what is so special bout this coffee type? Let’s find out.

What are Robusta coffee beans?

Robusta coffee beans are derived from coffea canephora plant, which is native to Sub-Saharan Africa. Robusta coffee contains twice as much caffeine as arabica coffee. One robusta coffee bean generally contains around 2.2-2.7 per cent caffeine.

File photo of Robusta coffee beans | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of Robusta coffee

Robusta coffee is accompanied with a couple of health benefits. It is a rich source of antioxidants, which can help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. It also contains a high amount of caffeine which helps in boosting energy.

Robusta coffee can also be linked to improved heart health, as it can help to reduce cholesterol levels.

What does Robusta coffee taste like?

Robusta coffee beans have less sugar and more caffeine than the usual arabica coffee beans. It is known for having a stronger taste. Meaning, it does not have a mellow taste at all.

File photo of Robusta coffee | Image: Unsplash

Other coffee types

Apart from the usual Robusta and Arabica, there are also many other coffee types.a new type of coffee which has become the talk of the town is mushroom coffee. This comes in as an alternative to your regular coffee. The idea is to cut down the caffeine content, which is known to cause symptoms like restlessness, insomnia, irritability and more.

Mushroom coffee is a beverage which is made from adaptogenic mushrooms and coffee beans. Adaptogens help the body to manage stress. It tastes more or less like your regular coffee but has a lower caffeine content. In order to make mushroom coffee, you need to dry and extract the veggie. Once done, grind it in order to make a powder. Then mix some ground coffee to it, usually in a 50-50 ratio.