With coffee being one of the most consumed beverages worldwide, people are now becoming more aware about the different types. According to research, approximately 400 million cups are consumed each day just in the US. Now, a new type of coffee which has become the talk of the town is mushroom coffee. This comes in as an alternative to your regular coffee. The idea is to cut down the caffeine content, which is known to cause symptoms like restlessness, insomnia, irritability and more.

More about Mushroom coffee

A healthier version of regular coffee, mushroom coffee is a beverage which is made from adaptogenic mushrooms and coffee beans. Adaptogens help the body to manage stress. It tastes more or less like your regular coffee but has a lower caffeine content. In order to make mushroom coffee, you need to dry and extract the veggie. Once done, grind it in order to make a powder. Then mix some ground coffee to it, usually in a 50-50 ratio.

To make it simpler, you can keep mushroom coffee extract at home and mix it with your regular coffee.

You can use the following mushroom types to make your coffee:

Chaga

Cordyceps

Lion’s mane

Turkey tail

Reishi

Phellinus

Agaricus

Benefits of mushroom coffee

Mushroom coffee is accompanied with several health benefits. However, it is important to note that while most health claims may be valid, many have not been scientifically proven.

The most common benefit is that the reduced caffeine intake can make you feel less jittery during the day. It can also help you get quality sleep.

Reduces stress : The adaptogens in mushroom coffee reduce the amount of cortisol in your system. It further helps in reducing stress.

Reduces inflammation : Mushrooms contain compounds called polyphenols. They also contain different types of antioxidants. When used together, these can reduce inflammation in the body.

Quality of sleep : Less caffeine means more sleep. Also, the adaptogens in the drink also improve sleep quality.

Supports heart health: Certain varieties of medicinal mushrooms that this beverage contains benefits your heart.