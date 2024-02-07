Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:20 IST
What Is Sourdough Bread? Know Its Health Benefits
Sourdough bread, made from flour, water and salt has a lower glycemic index that is highly beneficial for health.
Sourdough bread, made from flour, water, and salt fermented using lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast, is commonly considered the healthiest option during the winters to boost immunity. This bread is known in almost every country across the world. According to a 2019 editorial review in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, sourdough bread has a lower glycemic index and glycemic load than white bread and whole-wheat bread that is not fermented.
This bread has various other benefits that can improve the overall well-being.
Benefits of Sourdough
Boost the immune system
The lactic acid found in sourdough bread improves the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which gives your immune system a boost.
Good for your gut
Sourdough bread acts as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps feed the “good” bacteria in your intestines. These bacteria are important for maintaining a stable, healthy digestive system.
Better digestion
The wild yeast and lactobacillus in the leaven neutralize the phytic acid, as the bread proves through the acidification of the dough. This prevents the effects of the phytic acid and makes the bread easier for us to digest.
Promotes healthy aging
A study found that habitual consumption of whole-wheat sourdough bread contributed to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer for older adults in the Southern Mediterranean.
Can Help Keep Blood Sugars in a Healthy Range
That means sourdough bread does not raise blood sugar levels as rapidly as refined white bread. Healthy bacteria: Sourdough starter naturally contains prebiotic and probiotic bacteria.
Nutritious
Sourdough contains a variety of vitamins and nutrients, making it super beneficial to your day-to-day health. Sourdough bread has small to moderate amounts of: iron, manganese, calcium, B1-B6, B12, folate, zinc, potassium, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, selenium, iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin E. What a great selection! Compared to other breads, sourdough maintains many of the original nutrients that are processed out of other kinds of bread.
Less yeast
Healthy bacteria in sourdough bread work to reduce yeast populations, so the likelihood of infection and/or overgrowth is substantially lower.
