English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

What Is Sourdough Bread? Know Its Health Benefits

Sourdough bread, made from flour, water and salt has a lower glycemic index that is highly beneficial for health. This sourbread has other benefits also.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sour dough bread benefits
Sour dough bread benefits | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sourdough bread, made from flour, water, and salt fermented using lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast, is commonly considered the healthiest option during the winters to boost immunity. This bread is known in almost every country across the world. According to a 2019 editorial review in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, sourdough bread has a lower glycemic index and glycemic load than white bread and whole-wheat bread that is not fermented. 

This bread has various other benefits that can improve the overall well-being.  

Advertisement

Benefits of Sourdough

Boost the immune system

The lactic acid found in sourdough bread improves the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which gives your immune system a boost.

Image credits:  Unsplash

Good for your gut

Sourdough bread acts as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps feed the “good” bacteria in your intestines. These bacteria are important for maintaining a stable, healthy digestive system.

Image credits:  Unsplash

 

Better digestion

The wild yeast and lactobacillus in the leaven neutralize the phytic acid, as the bread proves through the acidification of the dough. This prevents the effects of the phytic acid and makes the bread easier for us to digest.

Advertisement

 

Image credits:  Unsplash

 

Promotes healthy aging

A study found that habitual consumption of whole-wheat sourdough bread contributed to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer for older adults in the Southern Mediterranean.

Advertisement

Can Help Keep Blood Sugars in a Healthy Range

That means sourdough bread does not raise blood sugar levels as rapidly as refined white bread. Healthy bacteria: Sourdough starter naturally contains prebiotic and probiotic bacteria.

Advertisement

Nutritious

Sourdough contains a variety of vitamins and nutrients, making it super beneficial to your day-to-day health. Sourdough bread has small to moderate amounts of: iron, manganese, calcium, B1-B6, B12, folate, zinc, potassium, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, selenium, iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin E. What a great selection! Compared to other breads, sourdough maintains many of the original nutrients that are processed out of other kinds of bread.

Advertisement

Less yeast

Healthy bacteria in sourdough bread work to reduce yeast populations, so the likelihood of infection and/or overgrowth is substantially lower.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World19 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News20 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement