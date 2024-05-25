Advertisement

The latest viral trend on social media involves snacking on whole lemons, peel and all. Originating from user experimentation, this trend has rapidly gained popularity as people share their unique ways of enjoying the sour fruit. Some add salt, chili powder, honey, or Tajin (a Mexican spice mix) to enhance the flavour, while others enjoy traditional lemon slices paired with sushi ginger.

Typically, most people discard the lemon peel after squeezing out the juice. However, the peel and seeds contain a compound called pith, which boasts five times more benefits than the juice and pulp alone. The peel is particularly rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production for bones and joints and helps reduce fatigue.

Image credit: Unsplash

Health benefits of whole lemons

Health experts emphasize that lemons, packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, offer numerous health benefits, especially when consumed with the peel. The peel provides additional fibre and phytochemicals, enhancing the fruit's nutritional value. Whole lemons are also rich in potassium, magnesium, vitamins B6, B1, and B2, as well as copper and vitamin E. The bioflavonoids in the peel amplify these benefits, potentially aiding in liver fat reduction, lowering cholesterol levels, and supporting weight loss by reducing sugar oxidation and addressing diabetic issues.

Maximizing health benefits

To fully reap the benefits of whole lemons, it is crucial to consume the peel. However, pesticide contamination is a concern. To mitigate this, opt for organic, pesticide-free lemons. If organic options are unavailable, use an ozoniser or thoroughly clean lemons with vinegar and water to remove pesticides.

Incorporating lemons into your diet

Nimbu Ka Achaar: This traditional Indian pickle is made by preserving whole lemons with spices, salt, and sometimes oil, creating a tangy and flavourful condiment.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lemon Rice (Chitranna): A South Indian dish where whole lemons add a zesty flavor to cooked rice, making for a refreshing and aromatic meal.

Nimbu Pudina Sharbat: This cooling summer beverage combines whole lemons with fresh mint, sugar, and water, offering a refreshing and tangy drink. With the whole lemon snacking trend, not only can you enjoy a unique and zesty flavor, but you can also boost your intake of essential vitamins and nutrients