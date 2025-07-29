Why Should You Have Masoor Dal in Your Diet 3 Times a Week? Know Details and Recipes

In Indian staples, lentils or dals are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals. While we often talk about the toor or moong dal, one dal that is always left behind is masoor or red lentil. Red lentils are highly nutritious for their multiple health benefits – they're rich in fibre, protein, iron and various vitamins and minerals.

According to the experts, a person should eat masoor dal at least 3 times a week. Here are some of the benefits of eating it and easy recipes to try:

Benefits

1) Rich in protein and iron:

Masoor dal is a rich source of plant protein, it is good for vegetarians and vegans. It contains essential amino acids, supporting muscle repair and recovery. Also, iron in masoor dal comes with natural absorption boosters, vitamin C and folate.

2) Heart-healthy and cholesterol-lowering

Masoor dal is ideal for those who are aiming to manage cholesterol and maintain their heart health, as it's a rich source of dietary fibre and low in fat.

3) Good for digestion and weight

Rich fibre content of masoor dal helps to support healthy digestion and keeps your stomach full for a longer time.

4) Blood sugar friendly

According to the nutritionist, masoor dal has a low glycemic index ranging between 25-30, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels. It is also beneficial for diabetics, especially for those who are watching their carb intake.

Easy-to-make recipes

1) Masoor dal khichdi

Wash ½ cup of masoor dal along with ½ cup rice. Saute them in ghee along with veggies of your choice and season with salt, ½ tsp turmeric, and cumin seeds. Now, add 1 cup of water and pressure cook for 3 whistles. Drizzle ghee on top and enjoy.

2) Masoor dal soup

To make this delicious yet nourishing soup, saute 3-4 garlic cloves in olive oil. Add blanched veggies of your choice and the 1 cup cooked masoor dal and 2 cups of water or veg stock. Simmer for at least 15 minutes, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

3) Masoor Dal Tadka