Wierd Food Combinations That Might Sound Disastrous But Taste Heavenly; Read

India is known across the world for its cuisine and spices. From spicy, sweet, to tangy, and basic recipes like Dal Khichdi to Paneer and Chicken recipes, Indian cuisine has a wide range of recipes to suit everyone's taste buds. However, Indians also seem to have a knack for experimenting with their dishes.

The amalgamation of two different cuisines into one might sound weird and come across as a bad idea already, but there are several recipes that have proved it wrong and have been extremely loved by the foodies. Hence, here is a roundup of weird food combinations that may seem disastrous but taste extremely delicious.

1) Tapioca Khichdi and ketchup

Tapioca khichdi, also popularly known as Sabudana Khichdi is one of the most common and highly-popular dishes of Indian households which is prepared to have during fasts. On the other hand, ketchup is one of the most flexible sauces that go well with a lot of recipes differing from individual to individual.

Similarly, a lot of people love their Tapioca Khichdi with some ketchup on top of it just like others who like their Sevpuri with ketchup. All one needs to do is add some ketchup on top of your Tapioca Khichdi and you have a recipe that tastes different altogether instantly.

2) Nutella Paratha

It is a well-known fact that a lot of Paratha lovers love their Parathas with either curd, chutney, or ketchup. However, there are a lot of people who love their Parathas with some Nutella on top of it. Also, some people walk the extra mile to also make Nutella Parathas which is very different from topping your Parathas with some Nutella. There are several Nutella Paratha recipes available online.

3) Vodka Pani Puri

When it comes to Pani Puri, everyone always gets divided into three groups with the first being of those who love it spicy, the other who love it sweet and the third who like to strike a balance between both spicy and sweet. However, there is a fourth group of Pani Puri lovers added to the list who love their Pani Puri with Vodka. The combination might sound bizarre but Vodka Pani Puri is becoming quite popular nowadays.

