Food Recipes: Easy, Healthy Vegetable Wraps That Will Save You Time

Wraps are quick to make and serve as a good snack. It is healthy and tasty at the same time. Here are three easy wrap recipes that will help you save time.

Easy vegetable wraps for a healthy meal

1. Lettuce wrap

4 rotis

cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon ground cumin

salt

4 small lettuce leaves

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

½ cucumber- cut thin strips

4 onions, chopped

2 cups of shredded cheese

Directions

Heat rotis properly on the tawa. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream cheese, cumin and salt until it blends well. Take up each rotis and spread some cream cheese on each of them. Add all the ingredients listed above on top of the roti. Put the shredded cheese on top and roll the rotis over and tuck in the sides. Your wraps are ready to be served.

2. Corn and black bean wraps

1 bag of frozen corn

1 cup of black beans, drained, rinsed

¼ cup chopped green onions

1 tablespoon lime juice

10 rotis

Small cup sour cream

10 tablespoons salsa

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Cook the corn with some chat masala and keep it to cool. In a big bowl, mix beans, chillies, corn, green onions and lime juice. Keep this pan covered. Now on each roti, put the corn mixture and add some sour cream, salsa and cheese. Fold the ends to make it into a big fat wrap.

3. Garden vegetable wrap

½ cup cream cheese

4 rotis

1 cup spinach leaves

1 sliced tomato

¾ cup shredded carrot

8 slices cheese

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

Direction

Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese over each of the rotis. Top it up with spinach and tomatoes. Add the carrots on top. Put the bell pepper on it. Now sprinkle cheese over it. Roll the wrap up and serve.

