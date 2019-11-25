Food Recipes: Easy, Healthy Vegetable Wraps That Will Save You Time

Wraps are quick to make and serve as a good snack. It is healthy and tasty at the same time. Here are three easy wrap recipes that will help you save time.
Heat rotis properly on the tawa. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream cheese, cumin and salt until it blends well. Take up each rotis and spread some cream cheese on each of them. Add all the ingredients listed above on top of the roti. Put the shredded cheese on top and roll the rotis over and tuck in the sides. Your wraps are ready to be served.
Cook the corn with some chat masala and keep it to cool. In a big bowl, mix beans, chillies, corn, green onions and lime juice. Keep this pan covered. Now on each roti, put the corn mixture and add some sour cream, salsa and cheese. Fold the ends to make it into a big fat wrap.
Read Food Recipes | Here Is The Perfect Recipe For Delicious Macarons
Also read Bohri Sweet Dishes: Top Three Items You Should Definitely Try
Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese over each of the rotis. Top it up with spinach and tomatoes. Add the carrots on top. Put the bell pepper on it. Now sprinkle cheese over it. Roll the wrap up and serve.
Read Winters: Delicious Food Dishes That You Must Try During The Season
Also read YouTube Channels With Some Of The Best Food Recipes That One Must Try