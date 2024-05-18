Advertisement

World Baking Day, celebrated on May 19th, is the perfect opportunity for beginners to dive head straight into the delightful world of baking. This day encourages everyone, regardless of skill level, to try their hand at baking. Here are some easy and delicious recipes that beginners can confidently whip up to join in the celebration.

Classic chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a staple in the baking world and an excellent starting point for beginners. They require simple ingredients like butter, sugar, eggs, flour, and chocolate chips. The process involves mixing the wet and dry ingredients separately, combining them, and then baking spoonfuls of dough until golden brown. These cookies are forgiving and hard to mess up, making them perfect for novice bakers.

Chocolate chips | Image: Unsplash

Banana bread

Banana bread is another beginner-friendly recipe that's both easy to make and delicious. Overripe bananas, flour, sugar, eggs, and a few other basic ingredients come together to create this moist, flavorful bread. The key is to mash the bananas well and mix until just combined to avoid a dense loaf. Banana bread is versatile, allowing you to add nuts, chocolate chips, or spices to suit your taste.

Simple scones

Scones are a quick and easy bake that can be both sweet and savory. Basic ingredients include flour, butter, sugar, and milk. The dough comes together quickly and doesn't require much kneading. Once shaped and baked, scones can be enjoyed plain or with additions like dried fruit, cheese, or herbs. They’re perfect for breakfast or tea time and offer a great introduction to dough handling.

Easy vanilla cupcakes

Vanilla cupcakes are a delightful treat that’s straightforward to make. The recipe typically involves creaming butter and sugar, adding eggs and vanilla extract, then folding in flour and baking powder. Once baked and cooled, you can top them with a simple buttercream frosting. Cupcakes provide a great way to practice basic baking techniques and can be customized with different flavors and decorations.

Vanilla cupcakes | Image: Unsplash

No-knead bread

For those interested in bread-making, a no-knead bread recipe is an excellent starting point. This recipe involves mixing flour, water, salt, and yeast, then letting the dough rise for several hours. The result is a crusty, artisanal-style bread without the need for intensive kneading. It’s a fantastic introduction to bread baking and yields impressive results with minimal effort.

Brownies

Brownies are a rich and decadent treat that’s also easy for beginners. A simple mix of butter, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, and flour creates a fudgy, chocolatey delight. Brownies are forgiving, and variations can include nuts, chocolate chunks, or a swirl of cream cheese, according to your taste.