Za'atar Day: How To Make This Spice, Its Use In Various Cuisines

Every year, on September 23, Za’atar Day takes center stage, celebrating a herb and spice blend that's a culinary superstar across the Middle East and North Africa. Za'atar, both the wild herb and the spice mix, holds a special place in the hearts and kitchens of many.

3 things you need to know

Za'atar is a versatile Middle Eastern spice blend.

It is a blend of herbs, sesame and sumac for its rich flavours.

Use it in cooking, dips or as a garnish.

What is Za’atar?

Za'atar is a versatile spice blend that originated in the Middle East. Imagine the earthy depth of bagel seasoning combined with zest and a hint of the Mediterranean. This spice blend primarily consists of wild hyssop (or similar herbs like oregano or thyme), sumac, toasted sesame seeds and salt. While traditionalists stick to these ingredients, regional and familial variations may incorporate elements like orange peel, fennel, coriander or caraway seeds.

(Za'atar is a versatile spice blend originated in the Middle East | Image: Shutterstock)

For those lucky enough to find a blend containing the wild za'atar or hyssop, the experience is elevated with its floral, herbaceous notes. While many local spice shops offer this traditional version, crafting your own blend at home is a rewarding endeavour.

How to Make Za’atar

Making your za'atar blend is a breeze. Start with this base:

- 1/4 cup hyssop (or substitute with thyme leaves or oregano)

- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

- 2 tablespoons sumac

- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Toast the sesame seeds until they emit a nutty aroma and turn golden brown. Optional: Crush the cooled sesame seeds in a mortar and pestle. Mix them with the other ingredients, adjusting to your taste. Feel free to experiment by adding other spices. You can store your za'atar blend dry or mix it with an equal amount of oil and keep it in an airtight jar.

Ways to enjoy za’atar

Za'atar is a true kitchen chameleon, enhancing dishes in countless ways.

Spice up dips and condiments

Add za'atar to condiments like hummus, salad dressing or mayonnaise. It's a traditional delight when mixed with labneh, accompanied by a drizzle of olive oil and a warm pita.

Make za'atar bread

Create mouthwatering man'ouche or manaeesh, a Middle Eastern flatbread topped with a za'atar paste made from equal parts za'atar and olive oil. Bake it in a hot oven for a delectable snack.

Use za’atar on meats and vegetables

Whether marinating or generously coating meats or veggies with za'atar and olive oil, the result is a burst of bright, herbal and nutty flavours. Roast in the oven or grill for a delightful meal.

Get creative

Extend your culinary horizons by sprinkling za'atar on popcorn, eggs, avocado toast or homemade fries. It's a game-changer for breadcrumbs, salads and even desserts like chocolate bark or atop chocolate cake.

This Za'atar Day, explore this Middle Eastern spice and let your taste buds embark on a flavorful journey like no other. Whether you're a seasoned za'atar enthusiast or a newbie, there's always room in your kitchen for this versatile, aromatic blend.