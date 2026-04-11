Foul Smell Emanating From Shoes? Simple And Effective Ways To Remove Odour

In summers, problems like sweat, stickiness and odour increase. Feet and shoe odour can be a major problem for many. Sometimes, shoes appear clean, but they still emit a strong odour. This can cause discomfort to those around you at work, college or any public place.

People either don't have the time to wash their shoes or don't, since that would ruin their appearance. Therefore, it's important to adopt some simple and natural methods to remove the odour without washing footwear.

Also read: Simple Pampering Tricks To Make Your Furry Friends Happy

Shoes smell bad when moisture is trapped inside them for days | Image: Freepik

What causes of odour in shoes?

Our feet sweat more than the rest of the body. Sweat itself isn't smelly, but when it's trapped inside shoes, it creates moisture. This moisture becomes a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungus. When these bacteria break down the sweat, it produces odour. If you wash your feet daily, but these germs persist inside your shoes, and the smell persists, try these methods:

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Baking soda: It is very effective at absorbing odours. To use it, fill a cloth or sock with some baking soda and leave it inside your shoes overnight. By morning, the odour will be largely gone.

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Clean with vinegar: Vinegar has the power to kill bacteria and fungus. So, mix equal amounts of water and vinegar. Put it in a spray bottle and spritz it inside your shoes, then leave the shoes in the sun for a few hours. This will leave your shoes smelling fresh and clean.

Cleaning shoes with Baking Soda and Vinegar can help remove odour | Image: Freepik

Use rubbing alcohol: Rubbing alcohol also helps kill germs. To use it, soak a cotton ball in alcohol. Swish it around inside your shoes, then leave it overnight. By morning, the odour will be gone to a large extent.

Tips for proper shoe care

– Allow your shoes to air daily.

– Don't wear the same pair of shoes for days in a row.

– It's important to wash your shoes at least once a month.