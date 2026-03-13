Going to Watch BTS Live? Here Are 8 Concert Essentials You Absolutely Can’t Miss

With Korean pop band BTS set to begin their world tour in April, fans have started preparing for the experience, including deciding what to bring and how to dress for the event. Let’s take a moment to look at the essential items you should carry when attending a BTS concert or any concert in general.

Portable Battery Charger

Make sure your phone is fully charged before entering the event. Since you will likely take many photos and videos, carry a portable charger with you to keep your phone powered throughout the show.

Wallet with Cash and Card

You might arrive early and decide to have lunch or dinner before the show. For this reason, it is wise to carry some money with you. Bring both cash and a card in case you want to buy merchandise available before the concert.

Backpack or Hip Sack

Carry a small backpack or hip sack so you can keep your hands free. This allows you to take photos easily and wave your ARMY Bomb during the show. Some stadiums require clear bags, so preparing a small transparent bag for the event may be a good idea.

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Ticket

Your ticket is the most important item because it allows you to enter the show. At certain events, especially in Korea, you may also need to show your ARMY membership card.

ARMY Bomb

A BTS concert feels incomplete without an ARMY Bomb. Bring it with you so you can wave it proudly and show your love and support for the members on stage.

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Water Bottle

Crowds and excitement can make the venue feel very warm, no matter the season. Carrying a water bottle helps you stay hydrated during the event. However, drink small amounts at a time so you do not miss any part of the show by leaving for the bathroom.

Emergency Medication

Unexpected situations can happen, such as a headache or a minor injury. Keep basic medication and a few Band-Aids with you so you can deal with small problems quickly.