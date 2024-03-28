×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Good Friday 2024: History, Significance, Importance Of The Christian Holiday

This solemn day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a central event in Christian theology.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Good Friday
Good Friday | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Good Friday, observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, holds profound significance for Christians worldwide. This year, it is being celebrated on March 29th. This solemn day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a central event in Christian theology. Let's understand the history, significance, and importance of Good Friday.

Historical context

The historical roots of Good Friday trace back to the 1st century AD in Jerusalem. According to the New Testament, Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot, arrested, and subjected to a trial before Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor. Despite finding no fault in Jesus, Pilate yielded to the demands of the crowd and sentenced Jesus to be crucified.

Good Friday | Image: Unsplash

The crucifixion

Good Friday marks the day of Jesus' crucifixion, a form of execution reserved for the most severe criminals in Roman society. He was mocked, beaten, and forced to carry his cross to Golgotha, where he was nailed to the cross. Jesus' crucifixion fulfills biblical prophecies and serves as the ultimate sacrifice for the redemption of humanity's sins, according to Christian belief.

Significance and importance

  • Good Friday underscores the core Christian belief in Jesus' sacrificial death for the forgiveness of sins. It symbolizes God's love and mercy, offering humanity a path to salvation and reconciliation with God.
Good Friday | Image: Unsplash
  • For Christians, Good Friday is a time of solemn reflection and repentance. It invites believers to contemplate the depth of Jesus' suffering and sacrifice, fostering a renewed commitment to living according to his teachings of love, compassion, and forgiveness.
  • Good Friday brings together Christians of various denominations in shared reverence and worship. Churches worldwide hold solemn services, including prayers, scripture readings, hymns, and reflections on the Passion of Christ. It fosters a sense of unity and solidarity among believers, emphasizing the universal message of Christ's sacrifice.
  • While Good Friday represents Jesus' crucifixion, it is inseparable from the Easter celebration of his resurrection. The crucifixion is a necessary precursor to the triumph of Easter Sunday, symbolizing hope, renewal, and the victory of life over death. Good Friday, therefore, serves as a poignant reminder that suffering and death are not the end but a prelude to new life and eternal salvation.
Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ashoka University Students Raise Casteist Slogans

Ashoka University Case

a few seconds ago
Phonepe

UPI in UAE: PhonePe users

a minute ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

2 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

5 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI GPT earning

6 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

6 minutes ago
Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

8 minutes ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

8 minutes ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

11 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

13 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

15 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

18 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

18 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

23 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

24 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

25 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo