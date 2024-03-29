×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Good Friday 2024: Wishes, Quotes, And WhatsApp Messages Of Reflection

Here are some heartfelt wishes, meaningful quotes, and thoughtful WhatsApp messages to share on Good Friday 2024.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Good Friday
Good Friday | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Good Friday is a time for Christians worldwide to reflect on the significance of this solemn day and to share messages of hope, faith, and reverence with loved ones. This year, the day falls on the 29th of March. Here are some heartfelt wishes, meaningful quotes, and thoughtful WhatsApp messages to share on Good Friday 2024.

Wishes for Good Friday

1. May the solemnity of Good Friday remind you of the immense love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Wishing you a blessed and reflective Good Friday.

Good Friday 2024 | Image: Freepik


 
2. On this sacred day, may the light of Christ's love guide your path and fill your heart with peace. Have a blessed Good Friday filled with faith and hope.
 
3. As we commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, may you find solace in his unwavering love and grace. Wishing you a meaningful Good Friday surrounded by the blessings of God.

Quotes for Good Friday

1. "We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin." - Pope John Paul II
 
2. "By the cross we, too, are crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels, but servants; no more servants, but sons!" - Frederic William Farrar
 
3. "Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God's love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin." - David Katski

Good Friday 2024 | Image: Freepik

WhatsApp messages for Good Friday

1. "On this Good Friday, may we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and find strength in his enduring love. Wishing you a day filled with reflection and blessings."
 
2. "As we observe Good Friday, let's take a moment to reflect on the profound love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May his grace guide us always. Have a blessed day."
 
3. “On this holy day, may the light of Christ's love shine upon you and fill your heart with peace. Wishing you a Good Friday filled with faith, hope, and gratitude.”

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

