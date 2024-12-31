Published 15:38 IST, December 31st 2024
Happy New Year 2025 Live Updates: Best Happy New Year Greetings, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status To Share Today
Happy New Year 2025 Wishes Quotes Live Updates: Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with heartfelt Happy New Year wishes, quotes, shayari, and images. Explore top New Year celebration messages, quotes, and photos to share with family and friends for a memorable start to the year!
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
New Year's Eve Wishes: As we conclude 2024, a new chapter awaits us with new experiences, lessons and more. We are just hours away from entering 2025 and ahead of it we have brought to you several wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives, friends, colleagues and even post on social media handles like - Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Sharing heartfelt New Year’s Eve wishes with your loved ones fosters a sense of community, helping us all to feel connected. Let’s embrace this opportunity to uplift one another and send positive vibes.
Live Blog
New Year's Eve Wishes: As we conclude 2024, a new chapter awaits us with new experiences, lessons and more. We are just hours away from entering 2025 and ahead of it we have brought to you several wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives, friends, colleagues and even post on social media handles like - Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Sharing heartfelt New Year’s Eve wishes with your loved ones fosters a sense of community, helping us all to feel connected. Let’s embrace this opportunity to uplift one another and send positive vibes.
16:18 IST, December 31st 2024
Happy New Year 2025: Where To Watch Sydney Fireworks Live Online?
Sydney is renowned for one of the best celebrations of New Year around the globe. The celebration in the Australian city is the highlight of New Year's Eve around the globe. As the countdown begins, know where to watch Sydney fireworks live online.
For those at home, you can enjoy the midnight fireworks live on ABC TV at 6:30 PM IST.
16:09 IST, December 31st 2024
Happy New Year 2025 Best Wishes To Send To Co-workers And Bosses
Here are a few New Year 2025 greetings that you can share with your co-workers and workplace seniors.
Happy New Year 2025! May this year bring success, growth, and opportunities to achieve all your goals. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!
Here’s to new beginnings and fresh opportunities in 2025. Let’s work together to achieve great things. Happy New Year!
Wishing you success, creativity and fulfilment in all your endeavours this year. Happy New Year 2025!
May 2025 be a year of innovation, collaboration, and great accomplishments. Happy New Year to a valued colleague and friend!
16:03 IST, December 31st 2024
Robust Security in Place in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, Over 14,000 Personnel Deployed
More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's eve. Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.
Read More: More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai
16:00 IST, December 31st 2024
Happy New Year 2025: Kiritimati Will Ring In New Year First In The World
The first place in the world to usher in 2025 will be Christmas Island (Kiritimati) in the Republic of Kiribati. A small island in the Pacific Ocean, it will be the first to see the new year at 3.30 pm IST. The Chatham Islands of New Zealand will follow suit shortly at 3.45 pm IST.
15:36 IST, December 31st 2024
Happy New Year Wishes Photos
Sharing vibrant and festive images is another great way to ring in the New Year.
Updated 16:18 IST, December 31st 2024