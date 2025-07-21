Having Sleepless Night? These Practices Rooted In Ancient Ayurveda Might Be The Cure You Need

There is absolutely no alternative for a good 8 hours of sleep. Almost every major bodily function is directly or indirectly linked to restful sleep but modern life is a constant deterrent. Be it work-related stress or prolonged exposure to blue light emitting devices, we all go through bouts of sleep issues. While serious cases of insomnia may require medical intervention, here are a few tried and tested ayurvedic hacks that can help you get a good night’s sleep.

Ashwagandha

One of the many benefits of this magical herb is its de-stressing qualities. When consumed right before bed it can help eliminate stress leading to good quality sleep.

Jatamansi

Also known as Valerian Roots, this herb has a sedatory property owing to its complex chemical composition. Studies have shown that mixing the powder of the root with water, honey, or milk and consuming it has a calming and sedatory effect.

Tagar

Yet another natural tranquilizer, this one is potent. Tagar promotes sleep by enhancing GABA, the brain's calming neurotransmitter, which reduces anxiety and slows brain activity. Additionally, in Ayurveda, it balances Vata dosha, alleviating restlessness and racing thoughts for a tranquil mind conducive to sleep.

Haldi Doodh

Known in the western wellness circles as ‘turmeric latte’ this is a common ayurvedic practice in many homes across India. The turmeric and milk concoction has tryptophan from the milk which boosts serotonin which leads to sleep and mood regulation and curcumin from turmeric that has a calming effect.

Abhyanga