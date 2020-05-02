A Nutritionist's Guide On What To Eat And Not To Eat During COVID-19

With the prevailing condition of COVID -19 all over the world.

Here are a few precautions and recommendations I would suggest everyone to follow to be safe.

Recommendations -

⁃ Avoid cold drinks, ice cream, kulfi, golas, etc.

⁃ Avoid packed/canned foods, packaged milk, and sweets that have bin prepared 48hrs ago.

⁃ Raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided.

⁃ Raw meat, eggs, or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination and cook thoroughly.

⁃ Improve your immune system by including foods such as garlic, ginger, and turmeric tea ( helps you to ward off the common cold)

⁃ Keep yourself well hydrated.

⁃ Use antiviral herbs ( turmeric, oregano, tulsi, lemon, peppermint) prebiotic and probiotic foods (yoghurt,

kefir ) to keep your gut healthy.

⁃ Avoid eating outside food.



Precautions -

⁃ Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

⁃ Keep your hands and fingers away from your mouth, eyes, and nose.

⁃ Avoid close contact with people who are infected with cold and cough.

⁃ Get plenty of rest. Sleep for at least 6-8 hrs a day.

⁃ Cover your mouth and nose with a mask.

Author of this article, Dt Neha Mahajan is a well-known Nutritionist based in Delhi. Guiding people through a healthy lifestyle is her passion. She deals with weight loss, weight gain, therapeutic nutrition, and child nutrition for people, of all ages, across India. Her Programme is called Health and wellness.

(The views and opinions expressed are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspective appearing do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)