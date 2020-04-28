Calcium Rich Food Items That You Can To Add To Your Diet; Read Here

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body. Calcium is found in some foods it can also be added to others and is also available as a dietary supplement. It is present in some medicines such as antacids.

Calcium is very important for vascular contraction and vasodilation, muscle function, nerve transmission, intracellular signalling and hormonal secretion. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, less than 1% of total body calcium is needed to support these critical metabolic functions. So here are some calcium-rich foods that you can include in your diet.

5 Calcium-rich foods

Oranges

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, apart from being high in Vitamin C, oranges are one of the best sources of Calcium. Orange contains at least 40 mg of Calcium in every 100 grams. This is the reason why orange is known to be a healthy snack.

Almonds

According to the health website osteoporosis.ca, a half cup or 125 ml of dry or roast almonds has 186 mg of calcium. Almonds provide 3 grams of fibre per 28 grams. The nuts also contain healthy fats and protein and are known to be an excellent source of magnesium, manganese and vitamin E.

Figs

According to uscfhealth.org, seasonal fruit fig is known to be a great source of Calcium. The fruit also contains antioxidants and fibre. Figs, dried or uncooked are said to provide 300 mg of Calcium. By having figs every day you can achieve the required intake of calcium.

Spinach

According to uscfhealth.org, the best way to consume spinach or any other variety of leafy vegetables is by making a salad or in the form of soup. A cup of cooked spinach contains 240 mg of Calcium, on the other hand, Kale contains 55mg of calcium.

Broccoli

According to uscfhealth.org, 1 cup of Broccoli contains 180 mg of Calcium. By including broccoli to your diet, the calcium can be easily absorbed by the body.

