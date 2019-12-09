Acupressure Points To Lower And Control Your High Blood Pressure

Many adults around the world deal with hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure. It can damage your heart if left uncontrolled and can raise the risk for heart disease and a stroke as well. Factors such as obesity, too much alcohol consumption or excessive smoking increase the risk of hypertension. Although numerous medicines are available to keep blood pressure in check, the question of how to control high blood pressure naturally can be answered with acupressure therapy. In traditional Oriental medicine, hypertension or high blood pressure is directly connected to blockages in the Liver meridian; therefore, acupressure can be used as a successful complementary therapy in managing hypertension. Here are some acupressure points to manage your high blood pressure issue and the lower blood pressure.

Acupressure points to lower blood pressure

LI 4

LI 4 is large intestine 4. It is an easily reachable point on your hand. You can apply pressure with the thumb of your other hand for some time, or treat it with a pulsating movement. Pressuring this point treats chronic pain and boosts immunity, relieving the blood pressure.

L11

LI 11 is large intestine 11, it is one of the most important pressure points used to treat high blood pressure. This point is located on the outer side of the elbow, point where the elbow crease ends. It is also known as Crooked Pond. Activating this point helps to lower high blood pressure, reduce heat and inflammation. It is helpful for reducing high fever, treating skin diseases, tennis elbow, arm pain and stiffness, menstrual issues and blood circulation issues.

PC 6

PC 6 is Pericardium 6, also known as Inner Gate. It is a pressure point on your inner forearm. Go approximately 3 finger widths from your wrist, and aim for the middle. It helps your heart and settles your blood pressure by regulating your circulatory system. It can also treat nausea, headaches, and motion sickness.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.