Watching Animals Can Reduce Stress Levels By Up To 50 Percent, A New Study Finds

In a new study, scientists have found that looking at the “cute animals” can reduce stress and calm mind, especially in patients of anxiety. Researchers from the University of Leeds in England and Tourism and Western Australia collaborated to study the physiological and psychological impact of ‘cute’ animals on the human brain that included the world’s happiest animal – quokka. It was found that gazing at these animals slashed stress levels by 50 percent.

In the study published by the Singapore Airlines and Tourism Western Australia in collaboration, researchers found that watching cute animals dropped blood pressure in high BP patients and controlled heart rate in patients with identified cardiac illness. Researchers conducted an experiment on the participants, which involved 19 individuals, including 15 students, by showing them videos of Western Australia’s quokkas for nearly 30 minutes. In the experiment, at least four academic support staff were undergoing clinical stress and anxiety. Scientists used the ‘state-trait anxiety inventory’ method to psychologically analysis the results after exposure to the footages.

“As with other research, it would appear that animals are able to reduce stress and anxiety in humans. It would appear that images appeal but video clips are more meaningful, and I would therefore expect that physical closeness would be even better," Dr. Andrea Utley, the study's researcher said. “With the results as solid as they are, we’ll be rolling this relaxation method out across other departments so more students can destress ahead of their exams," he added.

In the research, it was recorded that the volunteer's average group blood pressure dropped from 136/88 to 115/71. And those that reported high pulse had the rate dip by a 24.4 percent that normalized their heartbeat rate from 90bpm to 68 bpm. Anxiety and stress were reported to have been controlled unto an average of 35 percent, some participants even reporting a 50 percent significant fall. “Quokkas are members of the same family as wallabies and kangaroos and have been named the world’s happiest animals for their delightful toothy grins,” researchers wrote in the study.

Reduction in stress proven

Animals equally cute and happier have the power to improve mental focus, scientists said after the experiment proved the argument. “Throughout the course of the session, heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety,” one of the researchers, Dr. Andrea Utley, said about the results. All participants demonstrated a reduction in stress on at least three measures, with quokka content proving highly effective in reducing stress, the study said in the conclusion.

