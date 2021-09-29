Artificial Kidney Promising Freedom From Dialysis Developed By Scientists

In a ground-breaking invention, The Kidney Project, a nationwide collaboration for research, has developed the first-ever implantable artificial kidney that promises to free kidney disease patients from dialysis machines and transplants. The group made by national collaborations has been awarded the Phase 1 Artificial Kidney Prize and $65,000 for the device from KidneyX, revealed a report by Good News Network.

Kidney X reportedly is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and private entity Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology, that aims to “accelerate innovation in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.”

Specialities of the artificial kidney

The artificial kidney that won The Kidney Project such a hefty amount is a smartphone-sized device that has two essential parts- the hemofilter and the bioreactor. As per Good News Network, the inventors were working on the hemofilter and the bioreactor for the last few years. As the name suggests, the hemofilter is responsible for removing waste products and blood toxins whereas the bioreactor replicates kidney functions like balancing blood electrolytes.

Both the parts were joined together and tested in trials where the inventors evaluated their performance. Reportedly, both the devices worked completely fine, without any blood thinning or immunosuppressant drugs and only required blood pressure to power the device.

Dr. Roy, a faculty member of the UCSF Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine stated that the motivation of developing this device is to make patients free from dialysis while providing complete mobility and better physiological outcomes. He even went on to say that millions of patients can be assured of a higher quality of life due to this device, reported Good News Network.

Significance of the device

As per Roy’s statement, this device will help those living on a transplanted kidney get rid of the life-long immunosuppressant drugs which have a high risk of side effects. Besides, patients with kidney failure, who have to visit clinics for blood filtration every week will also get relief. The expert further stated that the artificial kidney is engineered to sustainably support a culture of human kidney cells without provoking an immune response. Moreover, he said that the initial success of the device has now paved way for more rigorous preclinical testing which would eventually lead to clinical trials.

