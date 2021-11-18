Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Diabetes – Tips To Control Your Blood Glucose Levels

Diabetes might be a life-threatening condition, however, it can be managed in simple and effective ways. Diabetes should be diagnosed and treated at the appropriate time to prevent the situation from worsening and to avoid potential long-term health consequences. The progression of this ailment is determined by a number of variables, including lifestyle, diet, fitness, and medication.

Ayurvedic Remedies for Diabetes: An Introduction

“Ayurvedic treatment, especially the dietary approach, is a convenient process in diabetes management. To reverse the IR (insulin resistance) & carbohydrate intolerance by dietary means in Type 2 diabetes can result in the patient becoming independent from medicines,” says Madhuparna Pramanick, BeatO Health Coach

Ayurveda has grown radically and has developed ways to manage diabetes. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as ‘Madhumey’ and suggests avoiding intake of excess sugar and simple carbohydrates. It recommends to include green and leafy vegetables and a few healthy but bitter herbs such as amla, aloe vera, etc.

According to Ayurvedic experts, diabetes development is a cause of diminished functioning of agni which results in high sugar levels. As of now, there are different types of medications that can help manage sugar levels including ayurvedic tablets for diabetes. Let us also know how diabetes can be managed without using medicines.

Tips to Control Your Blood Glucose Levels

Having said that, there are a few Ayurvedic home remedies for diabetes that can help in controlling your blood sugar levels. Here are a few of them:

Make changes to your diet, utensils, etc.

A herbal mixture is made by adding one part of Guduchi, kudki, shardunika and punarnava. Mix them well and have it with warm water twice or thrice a day.

For ages, drinking water from copper vessels has been advised due to the health benefits that it offers. According to Ayurvedic experts, reviving this method can help in the overall well-being of the body and prevent fluctuations in sugar levels. It is recommended to add a cup of water and keep it overnight to drink it the following day.

Keep a stock of Methi dana

According to Ayurvedic experts, diabetics should consume methi dana regularly and should ensure a stock in their homes. It is advisable to consume the sprouts or drink the fenugreek water in the morning.

Bitter Is Better

Instead of just reducing your sugar and carbohydrate count, it is recommended to add bitter food items to your diet for effective results. This can be a bitter gourd, amla, hemp seeds, and aloe vera which have shown magnificent results in diabetes management.

Make dietary changes

As per Ayurvedic experts, any ailment in the human body is caused due to an imbalance in the doshas. In the case of diabetes, Type 1 is caused due to an imbalance of the Vata (air and wind) dosha whereas Type 2 is caused due to excess of the Kapha (water and earth) dosha. Therefore, meals that have fewer fats are very important. Additionally, one can avoid dairy products and opt for almond/soy/skimmed milk and low-fat yoghurt instead.

Use Your Spices Wisely

Spices are known to have anti-diabetic properties, especially turmeric, mustard, asafoetida, cinnamon, and coriander. They can also help you in naturally managing diabetes.

Ayurvedic Ingredients as a part of your Diabetic Diet

Ayurveda also recommends adding the following as part of your diabetes diet to control your sugar levels:

Bitter gourd: Bitter gourd should be a staple in a diabetes diet due to its richness in hypoglycaemic biochemical substances. The substances are great to manage fluctuations in sugar levels, especially Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Consuming bitter gourd juice in the morning can help you improve your health.

Bengal gram: Bengal gram is another great food with great glucose intolerance. It is advised to non-diabetics to reduce the risk of diabetes. It is also beneficial for people with chronic diabetes.

Bitter melon: It is known for its anti-diabetic properties as it contains charanti and polypeptide-p, both of which can lower blood sugar levels naturally.

Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek seeds contain galactomannan, a component known to reduce the rate of digestion and decrease carbohydrate absorption.

Indian gooseberry: Amla is known to regulate carbohydrate absorption. The presence of chromium in Amla helps in insulin sensitivity. You can eat it raw or mix it with bitter gourd and gooseberry to reduce sugar levels and stimulate pancreatic cells.

Jamun: Consumption of jamun is highly recommended for diabetics due to its benefits in regulating insulin and increasing insulin production. Chewing 4-5 jamun leaves throughout the day can show positive results for diabetics.

Bay leaf: It is an ayurvedic home remedy for diabetes. If you consume a mixture of bay leaf, turmeric, and aloe vera gel before meals, it can manage fluctuation in sugar levels.

Mango leaves: Mango leaves are rich in several nutrients. You can take them with a glass of water and leave them overnight and drink it in the morning. Alternatively, you can dry the leaves and mix them with water to consume in the morning.

Turmeric powder: A mix of turmeric, honey, and dried amla can show significant results in managing sugar levels.

Curry leaf: Consume curry leaves twice or thrice a day to manage diabetes.

Diabetes, if not treated properly, is a progressive condition. You should do your research for herbal recommendations and consult a doctor or a diabetes educator in case of doubts. Another factor to keep in mind for effective diabetes management is to use the best blood sugar testing machine and monitor your sugar levels regularly