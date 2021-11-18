Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Diabetes – Tips To Control Your Blood Glucose Levels

Quick links:
Diabetes might be a life-threatening condition, however, it can be managed in simple and effective ways. Diabetes should be diagnosed and treated at the appropriate time to prevent the situation from worsening and to avoid potential long-term health consequences. The progression of this ailment is determined by a number of variables, including lifestyle, diet, fitness, and medication.
“Ayurvedic treatment, especially the dietary approach, is a convenient process in diabetes management. To reverse the IR (insulin resistance) & carbohydrate intolerance by dietary means in Type 2 diabetes can result in the patient becoming independent from medicines,” says Madhuparna Pramanick, BeatO Health Coach
Ayurveda has grown radically and has developed ways to manage diabetes. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as ‘Madhumey’ and suggests avoiding intake of excess sugar and simple carbohydrates. It recommends to include green and leafy vegetables and a few healthy but bitter herbs such as amla, aloe vera, etc.
According to Ayurvedic experts, diabetes development is a cause of diminished functioning of agni which results in high sugar levels. As of now, there are different types of medications that can help manage sugar levels including ayurvedic tablets for diabetes. Let us also know how diabetes can be managed without using medicines.
Having said that, there are a few Ayurvedic home remedies for diabetes that can help in controlling your blood sugar levels. Here are a few of them:
According to Ayurvedic experts, diabetics should consume methi dana regularly and should ensure a stock in their homes. It is advisable to consume the sprouts or drink the fenugreek water in the morning.
Instead of just reducing your sugar and carbohydrate count, it is recommended to add bitter food items to your diet for effective results. This can be a bitter gourd, amla, hemp seeds, and aloe vera which have shown magnificent results in diabetes management.
As per Ayurvedic experts, any ailment in the human body is caused due to an imbalance in the doshas. In the case of diabetes, Type 1 is caused due to an imbalance of the Vata (air and wind) dosha whereas Type 2 is caused due to excess of the Kapha (water and earth) dosha. Therefore, meals that have fewer fats are very important. Additionally, one can avoid dairy products and opt for almond/soy/skimmed milk and low-fat yoghurt instead.
Spices are known to have anti-diabetic properties, especially turmeric, mustard, asafoetida, cinnamon, and coriander. They can also help you in naturally managing diabetes.
Ayurveda also recommends adding the following as part of your diabetes diet to control your sugar levels:
Diabetes, if not treated properly, is a progressive condition. You should do your research for herbal recommendations and consult a doctor or a diabetes educator in case of doubts. Another factor to keep in mind for effective diabetes management is to use the best blood sugar testing machine and monitor your sugar levels regularly To know more, download the BeatO App & consult with diabetes experts.