Do You Have Canker Sore? Here Are Top Natural Home Remedies To Treat This Condition

Canker sore is usually characterised as small, oval-shaped with red coloured shallow lesions. Caker sore usually shows up inside the mouth, on the gums and the inner part of the lips and not on the surface of the lips. This condition is more common among children and young adults. If you have been suffering from a canker sore, then here are the natural home remedies to treat the condition.

Honey

Honey has been known to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, honey is one of the best natural home remedies to treat this condition. Applying honey to the affected area will help in many ways. It will help reduce inflammation, the sore pain and the redness of the canker sore.

Aloe vera Gel

This is yet another effective natural home remedy to treat canker sore. Aloe vera is known for its antibacterial properties. You can apply aloe vera gel during the night. It will help to soothe your swollen area and will also help to reduce irritation and pain caused by the canker sore.

ALSO READ | Easy And Healthy Drinks To Keep You Warm And Healthy This Winter Season

Chamomile tea and honey

This is one of the natural home remedies that has been known to be used for ages for a variety of health reasons. This recipe is known to have antiseptic properties that will help to cure the canker sore. You can use Chamomile tea to directly apply on the canker sore. You can also drink this recipe that will help to reduce the canker sore.

ALSO READ | Turmeric Benefits: Incredible Reasons To Add Turmeric To Your Winter Diet

Clove rinse oil

Clove oil has been known to make relieve pain for decades. You can use clove oil to treat canker sore. Firstly, you can rinse your mouth with saltwater solution and then cotton wool soaked in clove oil. This will help to reduce the pain and discomfort caused by a canker sore.

ALSO READ | Is Green Coffee Healthy? Check Out Its Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Body

Avoid certain foods

If you love having spicy and salty food, then you may have to cut down eating these foods for some time. Consuming spicy, salty and acidic food will just hurt your canker sore and cause more pain. It is advised that you avoid drinking hot water or foods with rough edges like toast. These food items will just cause discomfort.

ALSO READ | Raisins: 5 Health Benefits Of Incorporating Raisins In Your Diet

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.