Conjunctivitis: Early Signs, Symptoms, Types And Treatment For Pink Eye

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is a condition characterised by the inflammation of the thin, transparent membrane that covers the eyelids and the surface of the eye. With the monsoon season in full swing, it's essential to be aware of the signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis, as early recognition and timely treatment can make a significant difference in managing the condition effectively.

Conjunctivitis: Common signs and symptoms

Dr. Vandana Nitin Kulkarni, a senior consultant ophthalmologist, sheds light on the common signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis. "Patients may experience redness, itchiness, grittiness, and a discharge that hardens into crusts overnight, making it difficult to open the eyes in the morning," she explains. Other accompanying symptoms include tearing, sensitivity to light, and a sensation of something being stuck in the eye, known as photophobia.

Decoding types of conjunctivitis and early signs

To differentiate between different types of conjunctivitis, understanding their early signs is crucial. Viral conjunctivitis often begins in one eye but quickly spreads to the other. It presents with redness, itching, excessive tearing and a watery discharge that may thicken over time. Notably, viral conjunctivitis can cause swollen lymph nodes in front of the ears or neck. On the other hand, bacterial conjunctivitis is characterised by a thick yellow or greenish discharge upon waking up in the morning.

Urgency of care: Identifying severe conjunctivitis symptoms

While most cases of conjunctivitis are mild and can be managed at home, some instances require immediate medical attention. Dr Kulkarni emphasises, "Intense pain in the affected eye or eyes, along with other symptoms of conjunctivitis, could be a warning sign of a more severe underlying cause, such as a bacterial or viral infection." Additionally, sudden blurred vision or changes in visual acuity warrant prompt medical help.

Swift action: Steps for conjunctivitis management and treatment

If you suspect you have conjunctivitis, taking immediate steps is crucial to prevent the spread of the infection and alleviate your symptoms. Dr Kulkarni advises, "Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, practice good hand hygiene, and refrain from sharing personal items to minimize transmission risk." It is essential to consult an eye care professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Timely treatment is vital in managing conjunctivitis effectively. The use of prescribed antibiotic eye drops or ointments can help alleviate symptoms and prevent further spread of the infection. Neglecting timely intervention may lead to potential complications, such as corneal inflammation or keratitis. "Keratitis can cause pain, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and even permanent damage if not addressed promptly," warns Dr Kulkarni.

Overall, understanding the signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis is essential for early recognition and timely treatment. Practising good hygiene and seeking medical attention when needed can prevent the spread of the infection and reduce the risk of complications. Remember, your eyes are precious, so take care of them, especially during the monsoon season, and seek professional help if you suspect any eye-related issues.