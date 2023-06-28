Skin Health Guide: Superfoods, Diet, Recipes, Lifestyle Habits, All You Need To Know

In today’s fast-paced world, where the pursuit of flawless skin seems never-ending, it is easy to overlook the most fundamental aspect of skincare: our diet. The saying “you are what you eat” couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to our skin. The connection between what we put in our bodies and the health of our skin is undeniable. It’s time to embark on a culinary adventure that uncovers the secrets of nourishing your skin from within.

3 things you need to know

Our skin reflects our overall well-being and nourishing it from within is essential.

Dietary and lifestyle factors play a significant role in dealing with common skin issues.

Incorporating specific dietary modifications can further enhance skin health.

Super Foods for skin health and their benefits

Dr Deepa Krishnamurthy, consultant and dermatologist, highlighted the importance of superfood in nourishing the skin. Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, flax seeds and chia seeds, which are rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, also nourish the skin. Antioxidants such as vitamin C and E, carotenoids and polyphenols found in berries, leafy greens, citrus fruits and tomatoes, neutralise free radicals, protect against oxidative damage and promote collagen synthesis.

(Leafy green, fruits and tomatoes promote collagen synthesis | Image: Unsplash)

Dietary and lifestyle factors influencing skin issues and remedies

Dr Krishnamurthy also addressed common skin issues. For acne, she advised avoiding high glycemic index foods, refined carbohydrates, sugars and excessive consumption of dairy products. To combat dryness, sufficient water intake and consumption of water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables were recommended. Inflammation can be reduced by avoiding pro-inflammatory foods and including antioxidant-rich foods and omega-3 fatty acids.

(Acne can be prevented from change in dietary and lifestyle | Image: Unsplash)

Foods that can provide unique benefits to the skin

Dr Kathak Shah, another expert, suggested specific dietary modifications. Switching to alternatives like oat milk, almond milk or soy milk instead of high-fat dairy products can be beneficial. Consuming fermented items during the day rather than at night and opting for soaked and peeled nuts are additional tips for better skin health. Keep a gap of 2-3 hrs before your last meal of the day & bedtime.

(Dry fruits and soaked almonds are good for skin | Image: Unsplash)

Recipes and meal ideas for optimal skin health and key nutrients

Dr Ruby Sachdev Consultant - Aesthetic Physician provided some skin-boosting recipes. A superfood smoothie bowl incorporating spinach, kale, avocado, blueberries, chia seeds, and almond milk offers antioxidants, healthy fats, and fiber.

Salmon with quinoa and roasted vegetables provides omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and anti-inflammatory properties. A Greek yogurt parfait with mixed berries and granola offers probiotics, antioxidants, and fiber. Lastly a green tea-infused quinoa salad with mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and grilled chicken includes antioxidants, vitamins, protein, and healthy fats.

(Greek yogurt parfait offers probiotics, antioxidants, and fiber | Image: foolproofliving)

These recipes prioritise skin health by incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients and key vitamins and minerals. Individuals should customise these recipes based on their dietary preferences and consult healthcare professionals or nutritionists for specific dietary needs or restrictions.

So, let’s embrace the skin food chronicles and embark on a culinary journey that not only delights our taste buds but also gives us the gift of healthy, radiant skin. It’s time to unlock the secret to glowing from within and discover the transformative power of nourishing our skin from the inside out.