Coronavirus: People May Have To Live With Social Distancing For A Year, Warn Scientists

Globally, the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 8,000 lives and over two lakh have been infected. This has forced people to distance themselves socially. In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion.

Socially distancing need of the hour

People are physically distanced from their favourite things, they are avoiding visiting their favourite public places, and many are financially strained or out of work. The response to the Covid-19 pandemic is infiltrating every aspect of life, and people are already longing for it to end.

People think they are in this situation because public health experts believe social distancing is the best way to prevent a truly horrific crisis: perhaps hundreds of thousands or more if our health care system is overwhelmed with severe Covid-19 cases, people who require ventilators and ICU beds that are now growing limited in supply.

Read:No Case Of Novel Coronavirus In Kashmir Valley So Far: Health Officials

Read: Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Rise To 10, Includes A Foreigner

At this point of time, self-isolation, or social distancing is considered to be apt according to the prevailing situations to avoid the deadly disease, especially as there seems to be no cure or vaccine available shortly.

A group of researchers at the Imperial College of London have carried out a bunch of simulations to understand how the disease is rapidly spreading and how it can be contained. Their analysis suggests that people might have to socially distance for a longer period that may also last up to a year.

They also believed that with no cure in sight, the only way to avoid contracting the disease is by isolating ourselves. Yes, that means not public gathering, avoiding unnecessary travel and basically, staying at home.

The researchers have also cited another reason for asking people to stay at home - according to them, healthcare systems around the world aren't equipped to deal with the horrific disaster that is inevitable if people carry about their lives as they usually do. In other words, social distancing would lessen the burden on the health care systems.

Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pic Of A Newborn Baby In Italy Becomes Symbol Of Hope

Read: Social Distancing Rules: Is It Safe To Eat Outside, Go For A Walk, Or Get A Haircut?