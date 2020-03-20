Coronavirus Symptoms: A Day-to-day Breakdown Of Symptoms & Understanding Its Intensity

Coronavirus or COVID-19 had gripped the world as it is rapidly spreading all across various countries. With more than 2 lakh cases and as many as 10,000 fatalities, the virus also brought about a lockdown to many cities and countries. There have been many speculations as to what the coronavirus symptoms are. Symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, mild fever and headache are the symptoms of the common flu. They are not the coronavirus symptoms.

ALSO READ | Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Asks Fans To Follow Guidelines; Watch

It is very important to have the right information so that one can monitor the coronavirus symptoms day by day. While there is no cure or medicine found for coronavirus, doctors and medical institutions worldwide have found a pattern in coronavirus symptoms. There are five coronavirus symptoms stages that one needs to look at in order to confirm whether they have contracted COVID-19.

Here are the day-wise symptoms of coronavirus:

Day 1- Fever or feeling of fatigue

Two symptoms that might show up first are fever or the feeling of fatigue with a headache. There might be a slight temperature rise in the body and one might also feel tired. This fatigue might also lead to a feeling of nausea. Along with fever, one might also experience dry cough and light diarrhoea. In addition to all this, the patient might have muscle pain as well.

ALSO READ | London Gears Up For Potential Lockdown, Supermarkets Go Empty Amid Coronavirus Scare

Day 5- Difficulty in breathing along with sore throat

If the symptoms continue to remain or even increase in 3 to 4 days, then there should be close monitoring of how the symptoms are affecting the entire system of the infected person. Through these 3-4 days, the patient might also have some difficulty in breathing. The cough might increase but will remain dry. As per an article on a medical information website, the difficulty in breathing might affect members of 65 years or above or someone who already suffers from a breathing disorder.

Day 7- The patient must be admitted

If these symptoms continue, it is important that the patient gets immediate attention. The patient might also feel chest pain or pressure in the lungs, shortness of breath. The patient might also get bluish lips or the face might turn blue.

Day 7 is also a decisive time for those who are on the path of recovery. Mostly, these symptoms start to diminish. They might even try and come out of isolation.

ALSO READ | 3 More Coronavirus Positive Cases In Maharashtra, Count Now 52: Rajesh Tope

Day 8 to Day 10- The patient develops ARDS

If a patient is going through severe symptoms of coronavirus, they will develop signs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The lungs might not have the capacity to breathe oxygen independently. The patients must be shifted to the intensive care unit by day 10.

Day 12- Fever will go down, but other symptoms stay

The average duration of the fever is about 12 days. The cough will remain longer. As per the Wuhan study, people on the path of recovery generally stop having shortness of breath in 13 days, while the people who were fatally affected reach till day 17 to 18.

How to prevent coronavirus

As per a report given by the World Health Organization, one must wash their hands for 40 seconds with soap. If one has symptoms like a sore throat or dry cough, they are advised to self-quarantine. If it is absolutely necessary, they must use a medical mask and cover their nose and mouth. One must avoid touching their face regularly.

ALSO READ | US: Republican Senator Presents $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Plan

Source: Shutterstock