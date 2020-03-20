Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Asks Fans To Follow Guidelines; Watch

American actor Daniel Dae Kim recently took to social media to share with his fans that he has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor is widely popular for his roles in films like Hawaii Five-0 and Lost. He took to social media to share a ten-minute video while explaining the situation to his fans.

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for Coronavirus

While talking about the same in his video, Daniel Dae Kim shared that he was shooting for an upcoming television series in New York. He added that when the pandemic started hitting the USA and the production of the show was abruptly shut down. He also hilariously pointed out the irony of how he plays the role of a doctor who helps people during a pandemic in the series.

The actor further added that on his flight back home to Hawaii, he started feeling a bit ill. He said that to be safe, he quarantined himself to an isolated room in his house but later that night, he started noticing the symptoms again.

The very next day, Daniel Dae Kim took himself to a drive-through Coronavirus testing facility in Honolulu. He even assured his fans that his family has been tested as well and they are all negative. He even added in the video that since his diagnosis, he contained himself at home and has not felt the need to go to a hospital.

Check out Daniel Dae Kim’s video here:

Daniel Dae Kim also added that many people need to start getting serious about the problem. He even added that people should start following guidelines that have been handed out by health officials to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The actor said that when one fails to do so they are potentially putting billions of people at risk including their own loved ones.

