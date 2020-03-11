The Debate
Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Health

With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government has now opened up 52 coronavirus test centers across the country. Here is the list of all the centers.

coronavirus test centers

As of March 11, 2020, India has 66 confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Experts are also predicting a rise in the number of cases over the coming weeks. With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government of India has opened 52 test facilities across the country where your swabs can be safely tested for the Novel Coronavirus. 

Where to get tested for Coronavirus?

If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and suspect yourself to be infected, then the first thing you must do, according to official guidelines, is to go to your nearest healthcare professional. The healthcare provider will then take a test swab from you and send it to the nearest Coronavirus test centres. These test centres have the required facilities and biosafety equipment to safely conduct tests on Coronavirus swabs. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also enabled 57 medical facilities to collect COVID-19 swabs. 

coronavirus test centers

[Image is taken from ICMR website]

coronavirus test centers

[Image is taken from ICMR website]

The 52 test facilities are spread across all the States and Union Territories of India. All medical professionals first go through the swab collection facilities, who then send the test swabs to one of the 52 test centres for confirmation. Keep in mind that you cannot directly send your sample to the test centres. Only medically trained professionals are permitted to take test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is conducted. Below is the list of all the COVID-19 test centers in India. 

State/Union Territory Coronavirus Test Center in the State
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • GMC, Anantapur
  • Andaman & Nicobar islands
  • Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
  • Assam
  • Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
  • Assam
  • Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
  • Bihar
  • Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna   
  • Chandigarh
  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research
  • Chhattisgarh
  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
  • Delhi-NCT
  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
  • Delhi-NCT
  • National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
  • Gujarat
  • BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad 
  • Gujarat
  • M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
  • Haryana
  • Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
  • Haryana
  • BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar   
  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Government Medical College, Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
  • Karnataka
  • Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore  
  • Karnataka
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
  • Karnataka
  • Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
  • Karnataka
  • Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
  • Karnataka
  • Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka 
  • Kerala
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala 
  • Kerala
  • Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
  • Kerala
  • Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur 
  • Meghalaya
  • NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
  • Maharashtra
  • Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur 
  • Maharashtra
  • Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
  • Manipur
  • J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur
  • Odisha
  • Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
  • Puducherry
  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research
  • Punjab
  • Government Medical College, Patiala
  • Punjab
  • Government Medical College, Amritsar
  • Rajasthan
  • Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
  • Rajasthan
  • Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
  • Rajasthan
  • Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan
  • SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
  • Tamil Nadu
  • King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai 
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Government Medical College, Theni
  • Tripura
  • Government Medical College, Agartala
  • Telangana
  • Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • King's George Medical University, Lucknow
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Government Medical College, Haldwani
  • West Bengal
  • National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
  • West Bengal
  • IPGMER, Kolkata

[Data was taken from ICMR official website]

The information provided above is up to date as of March 11, 2020. However, with the number of cases rising, it is likely that the government will open up even more Coronavirus test centers in India. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also provided numerous guidelines to safeguard the country against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as stated by WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the initial symptoms of a Coronavirus infection include respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, the symptoms intensify causing acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure, which can lead to death. If you are suffering from any of the symptoms mentioned, then consult your medical professional immediately. 

