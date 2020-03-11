Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As of March 11, 2020, India has 66 confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Experts are also predicting a rise in the number of cases over the coming weeks. With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government of India has opened 52 test facilities across the country where your swabs can be safely tested for the Novel Coronavirus.

Where to get tested for Coronavirus?

If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and suspect yourself to be infected, then the first thing you must do, according to official guidelines, is to go to your nearest healthcare professional. The healthcare provider will then take a test swab from you and send it to the nearest Coronavirus test centres. These test centres have the required facilities and biosafety equipment to safely conduct tests on Coronavirus swabs. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also enabled 57 medical facilities to collect COVID-19 swabs.

[Image is taken from ICMR website]

The 52 test facilities are spread across all the States and Union Territories of India. All medical professionals first go through the swab collection facilities, who then send the test swabs to one of the 52 test centres for confirmation. Keep in mind that you cannot directly send your sample to the test centres. Only medically trained professionals are permitted to take test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is conducted. Below is the list of all the COVID-19 test centers in India.

State/Union Territory Coronavirus Test Center in the State Andhra Pradesh Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Andhra Pradesh Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh GMC, Anantapur Andaman & Nicobar islands Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair Assam Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati Assam Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh Bihar Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Chandigarh Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research Chhattisgarh All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur Delhi-NCT All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi Delhi-NCT National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi Gujarat BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad Gujarat M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar Haryana Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak Haryana BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat Himachal Pradesh Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla Himachal Pradesh Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda Jammu and Kashmir Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Government Medical College, Jammu Jharkhand MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur Karnataka Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore Karnataka National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore Karnataka Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore Karnataka Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka Karnataka Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka Kerala National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala Kerala Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Kerala Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala Madhya Pradesh All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur Meghalaya NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya Maharashtra Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur Maharashtra Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai Manipur J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur Odisha Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Puducherry Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research Punjab Government Medical College, Patiala Punjab Government Medical College, Amritsar Rajasthan Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur Rajasthan Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur Rajasthan Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan Rajasthan SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai Tamil Nadu Government Medical College, Theni Tripura Government Medical College, Agartala Telangana Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad Uttar Pradesh King's George Medical University, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Uttarakhand Government Medical College, Haldwani West Bengal National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata West Bengal IPGMER, Kolkata

[Data was taken from ICMR official website]

The information provided above is up to date as of March 11, 2020. However, with the number of cases rising, it is likely that the government will open up even more Coronavirus test centers in India. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also provided numerous guidelines to safeguard the country against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as stated by WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the initial symptoms of a Coronavirus infection include respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, the symptoms intensify causing acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure, which can lead to death. If you are suffering from any of the symptoms mentioned, then consult your medical professional immediately.

