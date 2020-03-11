Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As of March 11, 2020, India has 66 confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Experts are also predicting a rise in the number of cases over the coming weeks. With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government of India has opened 52 test facilities across the country where your swabs can be safely tested for the Novel Coronavirus.
If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and suspect yourself to be infected, then the first thing you must do, according to official guidelines, is to go to your nearest healthcare professional. The healthcare provider will then take a test swab from you and send it to the nearest Coronavirus test centres. These test centres have the required facilities and biosafety equipment to safely conduct tests on Coronavirus swabs. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also enabled 57 medical facilities to collect COVID-19 swabs.
The 52 test facilities are spread across all the States and Union Territories of India. All medical professionals first go through the swab collection facilities, who then send the test swabs to one of the 52 test centres for confirmation. Keep in mind that you cannot directly send your sample to the test centres. Only medically trained professionals are permitted to take test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is conducted. Below is the list of all the COVID-19 test centers in India.
The information provided above is up to date as of March 11, 2020. However, with the number of cases rising, it is likely that the government will open up even more Coronavirus test centers in India. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also provided numerous guidelines to safeguard the country against the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the initial symptoms of a Coronavirus infection include respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, the symptoms intensify causing acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure, which can lead to death. If you are suffering from any of the symptoms mentioned, then consult your medical professional immediately.
