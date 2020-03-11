SL Vs ENG: England Players Banned From Taking Selfies With Fans After Coronavirus Scare

The list of sporting events that are being cancelled/postponed due to the spreading pandemic of Coronavirus is increasing by the day. England will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series starting in Galle on March 19. The players have been urged by the England Cricket Board (ECB) to follow public health guidelines to avoid the risk of infection ahead of the upcoming SL vs ENG series.

SL vs ENG: Joe Root and Co. face strict restrictions from ECB board

England players will not perform on Sri Lankan tour because of Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/ji4iKoiqx1 — Dennis Sultans (@DennisCricket_) March 3, 2020

SL vs ENG: Joe Root and the rest of the England squad banned from clicking 'Selfies' with fans

The England team won’t be giving selfies or signing autographs in Sri Lanka as a precaution against Coronavirus.

#bbccricket #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JH8J5I5zRG — Test Match Special (@bbctms) March 11, 2020

As England gear up for a challenging tour of Sri Lanka in the Asian sub-continent, the England and Wales Cricket Board have put certain restrictions on Joe Root and co with respect to interaction with fans. The ECB have issued a handshake ban on Joe Root and the rest of the travelling party over the course of the SL vs ENG series. The statement from ECB read “Due to the ongoing situation regarding the current coronavirus outbreak around the world, the England men’s Test team, currently touring Sri Lanka, kindly requests all supporters joining the tour to maintain good levels of hygiene as advised by the World Health Organisation and the NHS, to avoid possible infection and spreading."

SL vs ENG: England handshake ban

Coronavirus Update: The England tour team in Sri Lanka has put in place several precautions. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 11, 2020

