The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SL Vs ENG: England Players Banned From Taking Selfies With Fans After Coronavirus Scare

Cricket News

SL vs ENG: England Cricket Board (ECB) issues ban on Three Lions players to curb fan engagement with 'Selfie' ban during ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
SL vs ENG

The list of sporting events that are being cancelled/postponed due to the spreading pandemic of Coronavirus is increasing by the day. England will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series starting in Galle on March 19. The players have been urged by the England Cricket Board (ECB) to follow public health guidelines to avoid the risk of infection ahead of the upcoming SL vs ENG series.

Also Read | Plea in HC against IPL 2020 cricket matches in wake of COVID-19

SL vs ENG: Joe Root and Co. face strict restrictions from ECB board

Also Read | Australia's cricketers stick with handshakes despite Coronavirus threat

SL vs ENG: Joe Root and the rest of the England squad banned from clicking 'Selfies' with fans

Also Read | T20 World Cup finale witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match worldwide

As England gear up for a challenging tour of Sri Lanka in the Asian sub-continent, the England and Wales Cricket Board have put certain restrictions on Joe Root and co with respect to interaction with fans. The ECB have issued a handshake ban on Joe Root and the rest of the travelling party over the course of the SL vs ENG series. The statement from ECB read “Due to the ongoing situation regarding the current coronavirus outbreak around the world, the England men’s Test team, currently touring Sri Lanka, kindly requests all supporters joining the tour to maintain good levels of hygiene as advised by the World Health Organisation and the NHS, to avoid possible infection and spreading."

Also Read | Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales for India's game against Proteas

SL vs ENG: England handshake ban

Also Read | Coronavirus fears escalate as Australian GP approaches

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS