Coronavirus Three Times Deadlier Than Flu, Leads To More Respiratory Complications: Study

A recent study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal shows that the deadly novel coronavirus is much worse than the seasonal flu as it is three times more deadlier. As a part of the study, a nationwide retrospective was done using the French national administrative database that included discharge summaries for all hospital admissions in France. In the study, all the patients hospitalised for COVID-19 from March 1 to April 30, 2020, and all patients hospitalised for influenza between Dec 1, 2018, and Feb 28, 2019, were included.

Flu deadlier than Covid-19

According to the study, the diagnosis of COVID-19 or influenza comprised primary, related, or associated diagnosis. There were comparisons of the various risks associated with the virus. Clinical characteristics, and outcomes between patients hospitalised for COVID-19 and influenza were also done. Funded by the French National Research Agency, it was observed that the presentation of patients with COVID-19 and seasonal influenza were different. The study says, “Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is likely to have a higher potential for respiratory pathogenicity, leading to more respiratory complications and to higher mortality. In children, although the rate of hospitalisation for COVID-19 appears to be lower than for influenza, in-hospital mortality is higher; however, low patient numbers limit this finding”.

Read: COVID-19 Spread During Dental Treatment Could Be Lowered With Slower Drill Rotation, Study Says

(Intensive care support and mortality of patients hospitalised in France for COVID-19 or seasonal influenza, by age at admission. Date are for patients who were hospitalised for COVID-19 between March 1 and April 30, 2020, and for patients who were hospitalised for seasonal influenza between Dec 1, 2018, and Feb 28, 2019. Image Credits: TheLancet.com)

(Intensive care support and mortality of children younger than 18 years hospitalised in France for COVID-19 or seasonal influenza, by age at admission. Date are for patients who were hospitalised for COVID-19 between March 1 and April 30, 2020, and for patients who were hospitalised for seasonal influenza between Dec 1, 2018, and Feb 28, 2019. Image Credits: TheLancet.com)

As a part of the study, a total of 89,530 patients with COVID-19 and 45,819 patients with influenza were hospitalised in France. The average age of people was 68 years for COVID-19 and 71 years for influenza. It was observed that the patients with COVID-19 were more frequently obese or overweight, and more frequently had diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia than patients with influenza. However, those with influenza frequently had heart failure, chronic respiratory disease, cirrhosis, and deficiency anaemia.

Read: Venus May Have Been Habitable Before Greenhouse Warming Dried Up Its Rivers: Study

Also, patients with COVID-19 frequently developed acute respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism, septic shock, or haemorrhagic stroke than patients with influenza, but less frequently developed myocardial infarction or atrial fibrillation. The mortality rate was higher in patients with COVID-19 than in patients with influenza. Also, in adolescents, the mortality rate was ten-times higher for COVID-19 than for influenza. It was also observed that patients with COVID-19 were more frequently obese or overweight.

Read: 6 Houston Hospitals Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

Also Read: Coronavirus: NHS Warns UK PM Further Christmas Relaxations Could Trigger 'third Wave'

(Image Credits: Unsplash)