Coronavirus Outbreak: Saudi King Warns Of 'more Difficult' Phase In Future

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz called the coronavirus pandemic 'a difficult phase in world history' and warned that the upcoming phase will be even more difficult for the world. Addressing the nation on March 19, the Saudi King, however, expressed confidence that this will pass and the Kingdom will take all necessary measures for the safety of people.

The 84-year-old monarch, in a rare public address, underlined the Kingdom’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. King Salman said that Saudi Arabia is continuing to take all precautionary measures and the country is fully aware of what the world is going through right now.

'Adhere to instructions'

The Saudi King emphasised the need for the individual as well as collective awareness and the importance of adhering to the instructions of relevant authorities. He also expressed his keenness to provide everything required in such critical circumstances to both citizens and expatriates.

To contain the threat of coronavirus, Saudi authorities have already suspended the prayers in the overflow area outside the walls of two mosques in Mecca and Medina. The prayers inside mosques except Mecca and Medina has already been banned in the wake of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia has confirmed 274 coronavirus cases but has not reported any deaths due to the virus.

According to the latest report, over 240,000 people across the world have been confirmed of coronavirus infection and more than 10,000 people have succumbed to it. Italy has been the worst-hit due to the novel coronavirus as it has overtaken China in death toll with 3,405 deaths.

Since China has registered a significant decline in the rate of coronavirus cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with Chinese suppliers to export protective gears for health workers. WHO has also called on the private sector to boost production and access to essential items like personal protective equipment.

@WHO, @UNICEF & @WorldBank are creating a global security stockpile approach to solving supply chain problems but there will be other concrete asks of different industries. My thanks to @wef, Klaus Schwab, Borge Brende & all business leaders for their commitments. Solidarity! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 18, 2020

