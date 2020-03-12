Coronavirus Testing Center In Chennai: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

A couple of weeks back a newly identified type of virus, known as COVID-19, started spreading in China and other countries.COVID-19 specifically damages the respiratory system of a human who is infected with it. The government of different countries are taking the initiative to prevent it. As of March 12, 2020, 73 cases are confirmed in India too. To prevent further damage, the government of India has set up 52 test centres in India across the nation including urban and crowded cities.

Where to get tested for Coronavirus in Chennai?

If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and speculate yourself to be infected, then the first thing you must do, according to official guidelines, is to go to your nearest healthcare professional. The healthcare provider will then take a test and send it to the nearest Coronavirus test centers. These test centres have the required facilities and biosafety equipment to safely conduct tests on Coronavirus swabs. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also enabled 57 medical facilities to collect COVID-19 swabs.

The Coronavirus COVID-19's testing center in Chennai is the King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research. It is situated at Guindy. As of now, only one positive case has been filed in Chennai. The other testing center in Tamil Nadu has been set up at the Government Medical College, at Theni.

Location of Chennai's Coronavirus testing center

Other testing sites and laboratories set up for helping in sample collection

(Image is taken from ICMR website)

(Image is taken from ICMR website)

Apart from test centers, the Ministry of Health has shared a 24*7 helpline number. Anyone who has any confusion or needs assistance can call on the number or write an email directly to the helpline number and the email address mentioned in the below post. All the health-related queries will be answered.

Please make note of the Central 24x7 Helpline number for information and support on #COVID19 and share with others too.

Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as stated by WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the initial symptoms of a Coronavirus infection include respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, the symptoms intensify causing acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure, which can lead to death. If you are suffering from any of the symptoms mentioned, then consult your medical professional immediately.

(The above information has been sourced from ICMR's official website)