COVID-19: Centre Releases Dos And Don'ts While Double Masking Amid Second Wave

As India continues to struggle with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Doctors and experts have recommended Double mask as it prevents the infection. Wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles as it will prevent them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19 As per the Experts, a cloth and surgical mask prevent COVID-19 infections by 85 to 88%.

On Sunday, taking to Twitter, the government released the dos and don'ts for double masking:

Dos

Surgical mask + Double/Triple-layered cloth mask.

Press the mask tightly on the nose bridge

Ensure breathing is not blocked

Don’ts

Do not pair two masks of the same kind.

Do not use the same mask for two consecutive days.

Wash cloth mask regularly.

Double Masking Can Increase Protection Against COVID-19

Double masking can provide a higher level of protection from COVID-19, concluded a study led by researchers at the University of North Carolina Health Care about filtration of SARS-CoV-2-type molecules through face coverings. As most nations are rocked with the second or third wave of the novel coronavirus, the findings of the study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on April 16 has stated that the reason for the enhanced filtration of two masks is not about adding too many layers of cloth but eliminating any gaps of poor-fitting areas of the mask.

"The medical procedure masks are designed to have very good filtration potential based on their material, but the way they fit our faces isn't perfect," said Emily Sickbert-Bennett, PhD, associate professor of infectious diseases at the UNC School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,26,62,575

Total discharges: 1,86,71,222

Death toll: 2,46,116

Active cases: 37,45,237

Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603

