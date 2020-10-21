COVID-19 'Cough Clouds' Are Reduced 23 Times By Wearing N95 Masks, Say Researchers

Amid the ongoing discussion around the efficacy of facemasks - including world leaders - despite many governments making it mandatory in public areas, a new study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay derived that facemasks reduce the size of ‘cough cloud’ by 23 times. Citing images from the research, experts explained that there is a cloud of droplets which is released by an individual while coughing. However, by covering the face by masks, or more specifically the N95 mask would significantly lower the chances of spreading viral infections to others.

Researchers Amit Agrawal and Rajneesh Bhardwaj had discovered that the actual volume of the droplets released during a cough without a mask was seven times greater to compared to a surgical mask and 23 times larger when compared to an N95 mask. The N95 mask or ‘respirator’ is designed to achieve a close fit as compared to other face coverings and have the ability to block even the smallest particles. The same study even discovered that this, often infectious, cough cloud is present in the air for at least five to up to eight seconds. It is only after this period of time that the droplets start dissipating, with or without a mask.

Thus, the researchers concluded, “despite the increased comfort that these alternatives offer, it may be preferable to use well-constructed plain masks. There is a possibility that widespread public adoption of the alternatives, in lieu of regular masks, could have an adverse effect on ongoing mitigation efforts against COVID-19.”

Pictorial representation by scientists

When normal surgical mask is used:

Description: "Visualization of the droplet spread when an N95 mask equipped with an exhalation port is used to impede the emerging jet. (a) Prior to emulating a cough/sneeze, (b) 0.2 s after the initiation of the emulated cough, (c) after 0.63 s, and (d) after 1.67 s."

When N95 mask is used:

Description: " Visualization of the droplet spread when a surgical mask (brand “A”) is used to block the jet. (a) Prior to emulating a cough/sneeze, (b) 0.37 s after the initiation of the emulated cough, (c) after 0.62 s, and (d) after 2.33 s."

Image credits: aip.scitation.org

(Image: Representative/Unsplash)