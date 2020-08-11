COVID-19 Does Not Directly Damage Taste Bud Cells, Suggests A New Study

A new study revealed that COVID-19 does not directly affect the taste bud cells but it has been found that the taste loss is caused by events during the incubation of the virus. The study has been published in journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, and it shows that the damage may be caused directly by the virus pathogens. The study said that the increasing number of COVID-19 patients have complained of loss of smell and taste which urged the researchers to include it in the list of symptoms for COVID-19. According to the study, the research finds that 20-25 per cent of patients now report a loss of taste.

Analysis

The study says that ACE2, the entry receptor of SARS-CoV-2, has been identified in the oral epithelium; however, it is unclear at what developmental stage ACE2 expression emerges and whether ACE2 is expressed in taste buds. Therefore, the scientists analyzed RNA-Seq data from embryonic and newborn mouse oral tissue to identify the specific developmental stage. They added that results indicate that when applied across species, nongustatory papilla epithelial cells are the prime targets for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the tongue; thus, taste loss in COVID-19 patients is likely not caused by a direct infection of SARS-CoV-2 to taste bud cells.

Meanwhile, scientists have found a new pattern of chronic symptoms likely to be experienced by people hospitalised with the COVID-19 infection. According to the study, the symptoms include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress, and a general decline in quality of life. The study was published in the Journal of Medical Virology and identified that the patients who had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had symptoms associated with cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

