Indians Are The Most Confident In World To Travel After Coronavirus Pandemic: Study

Indians are among the most travelled people before the novel coronavirus struck the world. Also, they are the most confident people to resume their travelling ventures once they are allowed to do so after the lockdown, revealed a study. According to reports, with 77 per cent saying they are keen to travel, Indians top the list of people who are most eager to travel internationally in the coming 12 months.

The 'new normal'

After Indians, there are Thai people at 70 per cent, followed by Indonesians at 60 per cent. According to a joint study by social research agency Blackbox Research, data provider Dynata and language partner Language Connect, Singapore is the most favourite destination to travel after the lockdown ends for Indians, Indonesians, Thais and also for people living in Hong Kong and Philippines. The study is called, "Unravel Travel: Fears & Possibilities in a Post Coronavirus (COVID-19) World”. The study aims at examining the sentiments and preferences of 10,195 people across 17 countries in an aspect to travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

Read: 'Flights To Nowhere': Taiwan Airlines Offer Sight-seeing Flights For Children Amid COVID

According to reports, two weeks ago, travel booking giant Expedia reported a steep 82 per cent revenue decline to USD 566 million in the second quarter. It was accompanied by a USD 577 net loss. Also, last week, French hotel group Accor which owns luxury accommodation brands such as Swissotel, Sofitel and Raffles posted half-year losses of 1.5 billion euros. It also announced that it was slashing 1,000 head office jobs worldwide out of a global corporate headcount of 18,000.

Reportedly, for the first time ever, Singapore Airlines reported a historic loss in its latest fiscal quarter of SGD 1.12 billion. Following that, it announced pay cuts for staff as well as an early retirement programme for ground staff and pilots. Also, Geneva-based International Air Transport Association does not expect air travel to be restored to 2019 levels until 2024.

Read: Russia Officially Resumes International Flights

The study "Unravel Travel" showed that contactless travel will be the new form of travelling. The study suggests 76 per cent of respondents indicated that their preferred destinations would be countries that offer more reliable contactless experiences. The study found that e-boarding passes, touchless lavatories, contactless journeys between airports and hotels, no more middle seats in transportation and digital health passports are some of the new ideas that global travellers hope to see implemented in the near future.

Chief Operating Office of Blackbox Research, Saurabh Sardana said, "Governments will need to play a key role in messaging and ensuring travellers' safety, as well as empowering the tourism industry through investment in new technology and innovation that would ensure a seamless, contactless travel experience that is sustainable. The first movers will cash in on the pent-up demand as borders open”.

Read: International Flights Remain Suspended Till Aug 31; Travel Bubbles With Countries Likely

Also Read:COVID-19: Brazil Starts International Flights Even As Country Crosses 2.5 Million Cases

(Inputs from ANI/Image Credits: Unsplash)