COVID-19: Drug That Blocks Multiple Coronavirus Variants In Mice Identified

In a major development, scientists have identified a new drug that is highly effective in preventing COVID-19 in mice infected with novel coronavirus and could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.

As per a journal Science Immunology, the findings suggest that the drug diABZI activates the body's immune response, the first line of defense against the deadly virus. They found that the virus is able to hide, delaying the immune system's early recognition and response. The team also predicted that it may be able to identify drugs that could set off this immune response in the respiratory cells earlier and prevent COVID.

Sara Cherry, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US explained, "This paper is the first to show that activating an early immune response therapeutically with a single dose is a promising strategy for controlling the virus, including the South African variant B.1.351, which has led to worldwide concern."

The scientists tested the effectiveness of diABZI in transgenic mice that had been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Since, the drug needed to reach the lungs, diABZI was administered through a nasal delivery.

They found that the mice treated with diABZI showed much less weight loss than the control mice, and had significantly reduced viral loads in their lungs and nostrils, and had increased cytokine production. The findings provide further support that diABZI stimulates interferon for protective immunity, the researchers informed.

Vietnam Detects Hybrid Of COVID Variants

Meanwhile, Vietnam detected a new coronavirus variant on May 29. The variant is found to be a hybrid of strains first found in India and the UK, the country's health minister said. Vietnamese lab tests suggested it spreads more easily than any other COVID variants. Viruses often develop minute genetic changes as they multiply thus, plenty of coronavirus variants have emerged since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic last year. The World Health Organisation enlisted four global "variants of concerns"- first found in the UK, India, and the ones detected in South Africa and Brazil.

(With PTI Inputs)