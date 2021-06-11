COVID-19: Government Releases Tips For Managing Children's Anxiety Amid Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government on June 10 released tips for parents to manage anxiety among their children. With families facing major changes in their day-to-day life due to COVID-19, it is quite normal to feel anxious. This stress does not just affect the adults, but it even affects kids. Therefore, to help them cope with the feeling of anxiousness, the government released tips that may help decrease the levels of anxiety.

While taking to Twitter, the government advised parents to listen to their kids and spend quality time with them. It further even suggested parents to encourage positivity and creativity and children make a schedule for studying and playing. It advised them to help kids connect with their friends virtually as well.

#IndiaFightsCorona



📍#COVID19 Tips For Managing Your Child's Anxiety



✅Listen to your kids

✅Spend quality time

✅Encourage Positivity

✅Encourage creativity

✅Help them make a schedule for study and play

✅Help them virtually connect with their friends #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/gIQYOEqws0 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 10, 2021

COVID-19 situation in India

Meanwhile, on June 10, India reported 94,052 new cases of Coronavirus disease, raising the overall number of cases to 2,91,83,121, said Union Health Ministry. According to numbers updated at 8 a.m., the country witnessed 6,148 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, the highest in a single day, as the Bihar government reconciled its actual death counts on Wednesday after a 20-day audit. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus has claimed the lives of 3,59,676 people in the country. India has 11,67,952 active infections as of Thursday, according to data from the health ministry, accounting for about 4.5 per cent of all illnesses reported so far.

1,51,367 persons have recovered from viral illness in the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,91,83,121. The daily positivity rate falls to 4.69 per cent, falling below 10% for the 17th day in a row, while the weekly positivity rate is at 5.43 per cent. The rate of recovery has risen to 94.77 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, testing capacity has increased significantly, with 37.21 crore tests performed to date.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)

