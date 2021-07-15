COVID-19: New U.S. Led Study Helps To Strengthen Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

While COVID-19 cases have slowed down in the hard-hit regions, the world has united in combat against the morbid novel Coronavirus. A recent study conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has jotted down the occurrence and trends in populations in order to draw a better estimate of the virus. The study was published in the PLOS Biology, ANI reported.

Proposals in the study

One proposal in the study is to select a random sample within a population and survey those individuals for symptoms, such as elevated temperature, to gather more representative data. The researchers then will form subsets based on the cases of their study; for example: symptomatic and asymptomatic. Both the subsets then will be subjected to COVID-19 measures. This will allow researchers or officials to determine the effectiveness of pre and post-pandemic lifestyle, the impact of mask-wearing, social distancing, and other restrictions.

The study has worked on the previous sampling methods and combined them with unique expertise in data-gathering and monitoring systems. "The strategies outlined in this new research would help to strengthen current testing approaches and could be done with relatively few additional tests and non-invasive surveys," another USGS scientist Michael Runge informed. The new method of data compilation is also said to explain human epidemiology with the use of thorough mathematical modelling and statistical data. With the new study, the USGS has aimed to mitigate the information gap in data testings.

Drawbacks of the previous sampling methods

According to the study, earlier sampling methods comprised of testing self-selected individuals. This exhibited guidelines to understand contact tracing and individual medical treatment. Moreover, the earlier studies were limited to symptomatic individuals and those who had been in contact with infected individuals. However, such sampling methods exempted the complete picture of the disease.

"Coordinated sampling of COVID-19 is the key to informing health officials as they continue their efforts to control the pandemic, permitting better predictions of disease dynamics and decisions that help limit transmission," said James Nichols, USGS scientist emeritus and lead author of the study.

Benefits of the new study

According to the USGS study, results from the new sampling techniques will enable national, state, and local health officials to develop new strategies to develop interventions in response to the newer variants. Also, the governments could modify vaccination drives and urge citizens to get jabbed. Lastly, newer research methods would help to prevent future outbreaks. As per Nichols, the testing methods could be applied internationally to gather COVID-19 related information along with other diseases.

(With ANI Inputs)