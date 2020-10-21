COVID-19: Patients with mild symptoms may be infected for only 10 days, scientists say

Making another striking revelation about the coronavirus infection, researchers in the US said that patients with mild or no symptoms might only be infected for a period of 10 days. In a review published in science journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, researchers explained that patients tend to shed the virus over time. Going further on the same lines, they said that people severely ill by COVID-19 could have the virus for not more than 20 days.

The review was made by a joint team of researchers from Oregon Health and Science University and Oregon State University. For the purpose, they studied and analyzed multiple researchers by various scientists. Speaking to ANI, Dr Monica Sikka, assistant professor in the OHSU School of Medicine and co-author said that the review was conducted to gain more information about the transmission of the virus as well as help inform control practices.

“Even though people can shed virus for a prolonged period of time, the studies we reviewed indicated that live virus, which may predict infectiousness, was only detected up to nine days in people who had mild symptoms,” ANI quoted Sikka as saying.

Biosensor to track COVID-19

Recently, the researchers from Colorado State University (CSU) have come up with a biosensor that has the ability to not only track the development that the virus makes inside the host cell but also to change the colour of emitting light according to pathogen's behaviour. These pathogens require a host cell for replication and its during this process that the viruses cause damage to the individuals or infect them.

COVID-19 is also caused by one such virus, but the biosensor developed by the researchers will emit a blue light when the viral translation takes place inside the host and green if the translation is normal. The study, published in Nature Structural and Molecular Biology is being hailed as groundbreaking in understanding the viral translation that takes place inside the body of an individual.

