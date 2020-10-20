COVID-19: Singapore Researchers Develop Breath Test That Can Detect Virus In A Minute

Marking another striking innovation, researchers in Singapore have developed a breath test that can detect COVID-19 within a minute. As per the National University of Singapore, which developed the test, a person is only required to blow in a disposable mouthpiece connected to the “high precision breath sampler” to find out if he has contracted the lethal infection. The test comes as Singapore is moving towards phase three of easing coronavirus induced restrictions.

Read: COVID-19: Singapore And Hong Kong Agree On Bilateral Travel Bubble

Analysed for Volatile Organic Compound

According to PTI, after the person has exhaled in the breath sampler, his/her breathe is collected and fed to a “mass spectrometer” for measurement. The machine learning software then analyses the breath for its Volatile Organic compound and produces the results within one minute. Till now, the test has received 90 per cent accuracy, Channel News Asia reported citing NUS statement.

“Different diseases cause specific changes to the compounds, resulting in detectable changes in a person’s breath profile. As such, VOCs can be measured as markers for diseases like COVID-19”, Beathonix CEO Dr Jia was quoted as saying by PTI.

This comes as Singapore reported six new cases on October 20. As of now, the country has reported over 57,921 cases, official data stated. Last week, Singapore’s Transport Ministry released guidelines wherein they state that employers must allow their employees to work from home during the morning and their employees can travel to the office during non-peak hours of the day. The government lifted certain restrictions from September 28 onwards and as a result, it has allowed more people to work from the office, thereby increasing the number of people using the public transport system.

Read: James Dyson Sells Singapore's Tallest Penthouse For $54 Million After Record Purchase

Read: Amid COVID-19, Singapore Airline's 'Dine-On-Parked Jets' Sells Out In 30 Minutes

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has added that employers should be flexible in changing their work habits in regards to the time and place of work. The Minister reiterated that by allowing workers to work from home and travel during off-peak hours, the transport system can transport more people and at the same time remain less crowded.

Read: Singapore To Allow Flexible Working Hours For People Working In Offices Amid COVID-19

Representative Image/Cancer Research UK