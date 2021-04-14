COVID-19 Patients With Sedentary Habits Prone To More Acute Symptoms: Study

The researchers have revealed that lack of exercise in patients affected by the deadly coronavirus is further linked to an increased risk of death. Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the objective of the research was to compare the hospitalisation rates, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and mortality for patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive, doing some activity or consistently meeting physical activity guidelines. As a part of the study, the researchers identified 48 440 adult patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis from January 1, 2020 to October 21, 2020. These patients had at least three exercise vital sign measurements from March 19, 2018 to March 18, 2020.

Exercise may reduce the risk of COVID-19 deaths

The researchers linked each patient’s self-reported physical activity category to the risk of hospitalisation, ICU admission and death after COVID-19 diagnosis. As a part of the research, the researchers conducted multivariable logistic regression controlling for demographics and known risk factors. This helped in assessing whether inactivity was associated with the COVID-19 outcomes.

It came forward that the patients affected with COVID-19, who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of hospitalisation, admission to the ICU and death, as compared to the patients who were consistently meeting physical activity guidelines. Also, the patients who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of hospitalisation, admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were doing some physical activity. It was then concluded that consistently meeting the physical activity guidelines was strongly associated with a reduced risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes among infected adults. The researchers said, “We recommend efforts to promote physical activity be prioritised by public health agencies and incorporated into routine medical care”.

Sun rays to prevent COVID-19 deaths

Another study revelaed that increased exposure to the sun’s rays, specifically UVA, could result in a decrease in the COVID-19 deaths. As per experts, this can act as a simple public health intervention. As a part of the study, the researchers compared all the recorded deaths in the United States from Covid-19, beginning from January to April 2020. This was done keeping in mind the UV levels for 2,474 US counties for the same time period.

The researchers considered factors which were associated with increased exposure to the virus and risk of death. The factors included age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and levels of infection in local areas. It was then concluded that people living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays had a lower risk of dying from the deadly coronavirus, compared with those with lower levels. The analysis was repeated in England and Italy and the results were the same.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)