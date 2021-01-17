COVID-19 Prompted Food Inadequacy, Says New Study By Researchers In US

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine revealed that 25 percent moved towards food deficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is being linked to demolished psychological wellness. According to the reports by ANI, lead author of the study, Jason Nagata said, “People of color are disproportionately affected by both food insufficiency and COVID-19. Many of these individuals have experienced job loss and higher rates of poverty during the pandemic”.

"Hunger, exhaustion, and worrying about not getting enough food to eat may worsen depression and anxiety symptoms”, said Nagata as a total of 65 per cent Americans reported anxiety symptoms and 52 per cent reported depressive symptoms, just a week before completing the survey. People who did not get enough to eat during the week of the survey reported worse mental health. Kyle Ganson, a co-author of the study said, “Policymakers should expand benefits and eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other programs to address both food insecurity and mental health”.

A previous study found evidence of damage to brain tissues of patients who died from COVID-19, however, they found no direct link between the damage and the virus. The team of researchers from the National Institute of Health found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus caused certain damages to the brain including thinning of blood vessels and making them leaky. But, they found no signs of the virus in tissue samples, suggesting that the virus itself was not responsible for the damages.

For the purpose of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine the team observed and analyzed tissue samples from 19 patients who lost their lives after contracting the COVID-19 infection between March and July 2020. Out of the 19 samples, 16 were provided by New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, while 3 came from the Department of Pathology at the University Of Iowa College Of Medicine. All the patients were those who had succumbed between a few hours to two months before catching the virus.

