'COVID-19 Toes' A Side Effect Of Contracting Coronavirus; Needs Immediate Treatment: Study

A new study on COVID-19 has revealed that patients who are suffering from it, or had contracted the Coronavirus may witness inflammation and redness on the hands and feet. The researchers found the change of colour in certain parts of the body, including the toes due to "a side effect of the immune system, called 'COVID toes.'

The research published in the British Journal of Dermatology observed at least 50 patients who were suffering from the side effects of COVID or 'COVID toes.' According to the researchers, the symptoms usually develop within one to four weeks after a person gets infected with the deadly virus. They said the fingers and toes become swollen or turned red after the virus attackd a human being.

The researchers observed that some people may witness the side effects disappear after a few days while in several conditions, it was noticed that the patients take more than six months to get rid of the swollen toes. "The epidemiology and clinical features of chilblain-like lesions have been extensively studied and published, however, little is known about the pathophysiology involved," Dr Charles Cassius, the senior author of the study, told The Telegraph. Researchers said that the skin sores caused by COVID toes do typically heel with their own, some needs proper treatment and care under the supervision of medical staff.

Other coronavirus research: Excess Body Weight Linked To High Rates Of COVID Fatalities

In a new study, researchers discovered a link between COVID-19 mortality and the proportion of overweight in adults spanning 154 nations. The research findings were published in the journal 'Public Health in Practice.' Since the beginning of the pandemic, links between obesity and mortality have become increasingly apparent, prompting researchers from The University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to investigate whether excess body weight may have been linked to high rates of COVID-19 fatalities around the world. Researchers looked at the possible links between COVID-19 mortality and obesity in over 5.5 billion persons from 154 countries. The researchers used cutting-edge statistical analysis tools to unravel potential patterns in the data.

According to Hamid Beladi, lead author of the study, there is a statistically significant link between COVID-19 mortality and the proportion of overweight people in adult populations from 154 nations. This pattern holds across countries belonging to all income groups and is unaffected by a population's median age, the proportion of the elderly or females. As per the findings, if the ratio of overweight people in a country's adult population is one percentage point higher than the proportion of overweight people in a second country's adult population, it is reasonable to assume that COVID-19 mortality in the first country will be at least 3.5 percentage points higher than in the second. "All other factors being equal, the average person is less likely to die from COVID-19 in a country with a relatively low proportion of overweight adults than she or he would be in a country with a relatively high proportion of overweight adults," Beladi stated in the study.

Image: Pixabay