COVID Led To Anxiety, Depression Among Healthcare Workers: ICMR Study

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected India's healthcare workers (HCWs) in a psychosocial manner. The sensitive impact has resulted from pressure in the work volume and intensity, manifestations of stigma and additional responsibilities with adaptation to new protocols of adjusting to the 'new normal'. The study has also detailed that the stigma has come out with different expressions as the HCWs also faced verbal and physical abuse reported to a large extent on social media platforms.

Explaining the impact, the study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research states that some of the workers were also forced to vacate their residence.

"Manifestations of stigma have been reported in India with doctors, and nurses being forced to vacate from their premises and reports of physical violence on HCWs in many parts of the nation. This reported stress, anxiety, depression and sleep-related issues among HCWs," the study stated.

'Longer work hours, erratic timings caused sleep deprivation'

Pointing out the challenges that arrived at the organisational level reflecting major changes in the working culture, the study said that longer working hours with erratic timings resulted in sleep deprivation as well as unhealthy eating patterns.

To safeguard their family members and frontline duty, the health workers had to stay away from their families for months and even after returning home they had to follow a protocol.

"Staying away from their respective families and the families affected because of the long separation and the protocol measures of being involved in COVID-19 care duties. The fear of infecting their families was far higher than the fear of being infected themselves," the study result stated.

The study stated that the conclusion was derived after a study was conducted on 967 participants across 10 sites including Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Noida, South Delhi, Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, Chennai, Jabalpur, Kamrup and East Khasi Hills. Out of the total participants, 54% of respondents were females and 46% were males. The respondents were primarily in the age group between 20 and 40 years.

