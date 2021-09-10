COVID Vaccination After Infection Gives Some People 'superhuman Immunity' Says New Study

Several studies have recently discovered 'superhuman immunity' in some people against the 2019 coronavirus, bringing fresh hope for the world in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, several researchers found people with a very powerful immune system that is effective in fighting COVID-19. Their bodies, according to research conducted, generates a higher amount of antibodies capable to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus and any future variants.

According to researchers, this 'superhuman immunity' is evident among those people who got infected with the coronavirus in 2020 and are now fully vaccinated. They have reportedly developed a stronger immune system compared to those who were recently infected.

COVID antibodies and 'hybrid immunity'

A study conducted by Rockefeller University is one among several that has observed superhuman immunity in some people. Paul Bieniasz, a professor of retrovirology at the Rockefeller University, said that such people are protected against the COVID-19 virus and it will remain the same in the future as well.

A study published earlier in August shows certain antibodies in the people that help in fighting against several viruses including COVID-19. Speaking on people having such kind of powerful immunity, virologist Theodora Hatziioannou informed that it is common among people who were infected last year.

The researchers added that the antibodies developed in such people are so powerful that it even resists the engineered virus in the body. Terming it a 'hybrid immunity', researchers at the Rockefeller University said that the engineered virus. with 20 mutations to prevent antibodies had it failed to infect people with such immune systems.

The research was conducted on 14 patients and showed similar results for all of them. However, it is still not known if anyone with COVID-19 who got vaccinated later will have a similar immune response.

More research on superhuman immunity

Similar research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and published in The New England Journal of Medicine as show similar results. According to the published study, superhuman immunity was evident in people who got infected with the SARS-CoV-1 virus in 2002-03 and got vaccinated last year.

Meanwhile, more study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania shows that there are hopes of people receiving recent vaccination doses and developing a strong immune response. However, several questions remain regarding the effectiveness of the vaccinations which includes how the system would respond if someone gets COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)