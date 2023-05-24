Cardiac Arrest Vs Heart Attack: Risk Factors, Symptoms And Prevention

Heart attack and cardiac arrest are two critical medical emergencies that affect millions of people worldwide. While these terms are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct cardiovascular events with varying causes, symptoms and outcomes. As a leading cause of deaths globally, it is essential to understand the fundamental aspects of these heart conditions to promote awareness, prevention and timely intervention.

Let's delve into the deeper details of heart attack and cardiac arrest, shedding light on what sets them apart, risk factors, warning signs and how to maintain better heart health. Dr Mitul Shah, caridologist, shares insight into condition of the heart and how to keep it healthy.

Heart Attacks

Definition and underlying causes

In medical terms, it is known as myocardial infarction. It is a medical emergency secondary to sudden blockage or severe impairment of blood flow to the heart muscles. It generally happens following formation of a blood clot in one of the coronary arteries.

Coronary Artery Disease or CAD

It is the most common causes of heart attacks. CAD is the formation of blockages in the arteries supplying blood to the heart muscles due to buildup of fat (plaque formation). Sometimes, a plaque can rupture and trigger clot formation which leads to a heart attack.

Heart attack: Risk factors, lifestyle choices and genetics

Increasing age, male gender, diabetes mellitus, uncontrolled hypertension, dyslipidemia (cholesterol disorder), stress, sedentary lifestyle, overweight or obesity, unhealthy diet, family history of heart disease, smoking, tobacco consumption, excessive alcohol intake, substance abuse are the common risk factors.

Recognising symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention

The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain. A person who is about to suffer a heart attack, feels pressure, uneasiness and tightness in the chest. Sometimes, the pain may spread to the shoulder, arm, back, neck, jaw, teeth or upper abdomen. Associated symptoms could be shortness of breath, nausea, fatigue, cold sweats, light headedness. Occasionally, the first manifestation of heart attack could be sudden cardiac arrest. In many cases, there might be warning symptoms like angina (chest pain during walking or other activities) a few days prior to heart attack.

Diagnostic tests and procedures for heart health

ECG (Electrocardiogram) is the first test to be done. It can detect major heart attack with typical changes. Sometimes, additional tests like cardiac enzymes (Troponin, CPK-MB) and echocardiography are required. The gold standard test for coronary artery disease is coronary angiography which can detect or rule out blockages in the coronary arteries. Depending upon the type and severity of blockages, further therapy i.e., Coronary Angioplasty (ballooning and stenting), doctors recommend bypass surgery or medical management.

What is cardiac arrest?

How is cardiac arrest different from a heart attack?

Cardiac arrest is described as sudden and unexpected cessation of pumping of heart muscles. In this condition, the heart suddenly stops beating. This leads to damage to brain cells and other organs in the body. This is a medical emergency.

Electrical disturbances and sudden cardiac death

Cardiac arrhythmias (rhythm disturbances) are one of the most common causes of cardiac arrest. Other causes are heart attack are drug overdose, electrocution, massive haemorrhage, severe hypoxia, etc.

Identifying high-risk individuals

These are the individuals who have significant family history of sudden cardiac death, or have had heart attack in the past with low pumping capacity of the heart or those individuals who have electrolyte imbalance.

The importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

This is an emergency procedure which can save a person’s life if his/her breathing or heart stops. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump the blood to rest of the body, including brain and lungs. During this time, until medical help arrives, it is necessary to pump the heart from outside so that blood flow to the vital organs is maintained.

Advancements in automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

These are the newer devices with voice guidance which can help the bystander to shock and “restart” the heart. Nowadays, newer AEDs are available at public places like airports for emergency use for any health emergency.

Prevention and lifestyle modifications

Promoting heart-healthy habits

Healthy living is the most important aspect in prevention of cardiovascular diseases. A good diet, regular exercises, medical check-up, regular medications and control of risk factors can prevent most of these diseases.

Dietary guidelines and exercise routines

A diet which is low fat and salt is what everyone should follow depending on the medical condition. Avoid fried food, excessive carbohydrates and alcohol. Daily walking for 30 minutes, five days in a week is also recommended.

Managing cholesterol levels and blood pressure

Cholesterol levels can be controlled with diet and exercise. In some cases, if the results are not in the target range, medicine may be added. Blood pressure also can be controlled with proper diet, exercise, stress control, adequate sleep and regular medicines if required.

Smoking cessation and alcohol consumption

This would reduce the risk of heart attack by more than half. Smoking can sometimes lead to blood clot formation without any significant underlying coronary artery disease (CAD). The risk of heart attack and stroke reduces after almost two years of smoking the last cigarette. Alcohol also increases bad fat in the blood which can lead to development of blockages. It can even lead to heart rhythm disturbances.

Stress management and mental well-being

This is one of the most emphasised factors nowadays in prevention of heart attacks. Stress causes various hormonal changes in the body which lead to deleterious effects on various organs. This is one of the reason why various lifestyle related disorders like hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases are more common in urban population than in rural population.

Men or women: Which gender is more prone to heart attack?

Although more males are admitted to the hospitals with heart attacks, the number of deaths from heart attack in men and women is roughly the same as per statistics. Women are likely to get more atypical symptoms of heart attacks and they generally develop the symptoms at a later stage in their life. The risk of heart attack increases in women after menopause due to loss of protective effect of hormones.

In conclusion, understanding the differences between heart attacks and cardiac arrests is crucial for promoting awareness, prevention, and timely intervention. This article has provided valuable insights into the definitions, causes, symptoms, and treatments of these cardiovascular events.