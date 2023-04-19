What Is Heat Stroke? Symptoms, Causes, Prevention, All You Need To Know

The sweltering temperatures across the country have jumped the gun to create heat waves which are afflicting several states at a time. While the basic approach to stay safe involves hydration and a good nutritious diet, a little more effort needs to be made when it comes to actively preventing a heat stroke. Additionally, if one falls prey to a heat stroke, immediate medical attention is necessary. Keeping this in mind, here are the symptoms to identify when one is simply under the weather versus when one has been afflicted by a heat stroke. Also a point of focus, is the kind of preemptive measures that must be taken to prevent a heat stroke.

What is a heat stroke?

Very simply put, a heat stroke is when the body overheats beyond its normal core temperature. What makes a heat stroke dangerous and potentially life threatening is the inability of the body to cool itself down, as shared by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. An episode of heatstroke typically involves a rapid rise in the body temperature, usually above 106F (or 41.1C) in a short span of time. In the absence of timely medical attention, a heat stroke can very rapidly turn fatal.

What are the symptoms of a heat stroke?

The most obvious indicator of a heat stroke is the body temperature rising above 106F or 41C. Besides this, other symptoms to keep an eye out for are sudden and lasting bouts of confusion and irritability. Slurred speech is another giveaway of an oncoming heat stroke. The Mayo Clinic further reports that in a heat stroke, the body usually feels dry to touch, as the cooling mechanism of sweating tends to give way. Other usual accompaniments of a heat stroke involve headaches, nausea and vomiting, a rapid heart rate and rapid breathing. If experiencing any or all of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

How to prevent a heat stroke?

Though the raging temperatures outside are largely unavoidable, there are preemptive measures one can take to avoid this health complication. Regular cold showers are a must, as they manage to regulate the body temperature externally besides feeling refreshing. Hydration in the form of daily intake of at least 3 litres is essential - more if one chooses to exercise. In addition to this, avoiding carb and oil-heavy foods switching them out for nutritious and flavourful options will help the body cope with the high temperatures.